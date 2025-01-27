Brooklyn Beckham shares glimpse of hotel-worthy living room at home with wife Nicola

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a rare glimpse inside his opulent living room - and it's seriously hotel-worthy.

Taking to his Instagram Stories at the weekend, budding chef Brooklyn shared a picture of himself lounging at his US apartment where he lives with his wife Nicola Peltz.

© Instagram Brooklyn and Nicola's living room is a minimalistic dream

The snapshot showed the 25-year-old enjoying a relaxing time at home with a glass of red wine and an episode of the reality series, The Hills. Brooklyn and Nicola's ultra-modern living space featured in the background of the snap, with their decadent marble fireplace taking centre stage.

© Getty Images The pair tied the knot in 2022

Their lounge also features in-built storage space peppered with personal photographs, a large TV, a boho wooden coffee table and a smart boucle dog bed for their adorable canine companions.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham exposes 'messy' corner of LA home

Brooklyn and Transformers actress Nicola used to live in a sprawling home in Beverly Hills. Their first home together, an $11 million mansion, boasted five bedrooms, a rooftop terrace, a swimming pool and a yoga room.

Speaking of their decision to up sticks, Nicola previously told Cosmopolitan: "We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us.

© Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola are thought to be living in LA currently

"But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."

It's believed that the pair are still living in Los Angeles with plans to purchase their "dream house" together.

Brooklyn and Nicola's love story

The couple tied the knot in April 2022 at Nicola's family estate in Palm Beach. They first started dating in October 2019 and later got engaged in June 2020.

While the pair appear to be content with their current set-up, they've both spoken about their desire to start a family one day.

© Getty Images The loved-up couple are keen to start a family one day

During a recent interview with Grazia, Cloud23 creator, Brooklyn, revealed: "I've always wanted to be a young dad. I love that my dad's young. He was like my mate."

Musing on his wish to emulate his dad David's parenting style, the 25-year-old explained how he wants to raise his children "just how [his] dad raised [him]. So, loving." He added: "I really know I'm going to be a great dad. My mum and dad were the best mum and dad ever."

© Getty Images Brooklyn shares a close bond with his dad David and mum Victoria

Meanwhile, during a chat with PEOPLE in 2022, Brooklyn said: "I could have had kids yesterday."

"Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."