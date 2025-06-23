George and Amal Clooney's low-key 'at-home' honeymoon was so unconventional

Eleven years ago, Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney wed human rights barrister Amal Alamuddin in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy, attended by star-studded names and covered exclusively by HELLO!.

After a mutual friend introduced Amal to George at a dinner party at the Ocean's 11 actor's Lake Como villa two years prior, the happy couple made things official and became husband and wife.

Since the pair's journey had been nothing but A-list luxury, many might have assumed their honeymoon would match.

However, it turns out that Amal and George kept things low-key in the immediate aftermath of their Venetian nuptials.

© Getty Images George Clooney and Amal married in Venice in 2014

George and Amal Clooney's low-key honeymoon

Shortly before they wed, George and Amal purchased a stunning Grade II-listed property in England.

The sprawling home, said to be worth more than £12 million, sits on Sonning Eye, which is an island in the River Thames on the Oxfordshire-Berkshire border, not far from Henley-on-Thames.

© picture alliance, Getty The property belonging to George and Amal Clooney on the banks of the river Thames, in Sonning, UK

George and Amal fell in love with the property and straight after their Italian wedding, the happy couple decided to lie low and relax by spending their honeymoon together in their new home.

In a 2018 profile on Amal for British Vogue, writer Nathan Heller wrote: "The two of them bought this house around the time they married, and then spent their honeymoon here, camping out in the unfurnished rooms."

© Alamy Stock Photo The area nearby to the Clooneys' home is beautiful and quiet, offering plenty of privacy

Consisting of nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen, a conservatory, and 5.5 acres of land to themselves, it's no wonder that George and Amal were keen to spend their honeymoon in the comfort of their gorgeous home with plenty of greenery and privacy.

The famous pair have since spent time, money and effort in making their UK residence their home of dreams with extensive renovations.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the 'Wolfs' premiere, 81st Venice International Film Festival, Italy

Although the Clooneys spend a lot of time in Provence at their $8.5 million chateau, their Sonning home is their base for whenever they're in the UK.

Later that year, George and Amal decided to embark on a trip to the Seychelles in what was perhaps their 'official' honeymoon after becoming husband and wife.

© Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on May 16, 2023 in London, England

According to the Telegraph, the loved-up pair flew to the luxury island retreat to stay at Villa 11 where they were treated to locally caught fish, scuba diving and plenty of time to themselves.

No doubt George and Amal loved spending time overlooking the Indian Ocean from their private beach as they settled into married life.

Ten years later, the pair are now parents to eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, and own other properties in the south of France and Kentucky, where George hails from.