Anna Wintour's surprising colour-clash real estate empire - and very royal living room
Anna Wintour's surprising colour-clash real estate empire - and very royal living room
© GC Images

Anna Wintour's surprising colour-clash real estate empire - and very royal living room

The Vogue legend's home just may surprise you

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Dame Anna Wintour has hit the headlines due to her shock decision to step away from her role as editor-in-chief at Vogue after 37 years. The style icon will still be Condé Nast's chief content officer, but perhaps she'll have a little more time to spend at home.

Anna has an $11.5 million New York townhouse as well as an idyllic Long Island home, and both feature on her dogs' Instagram account. As well as admiring her pet pooches, fans get a chance to soak in her gorgeous home interiors.

The city pad has a colour-clash scheme in the living space, with yellow walls and a large red rug. The room also features two large alcoves that are packed with books and a corner of a floral sofa can be seen.

three dogs with bookcases behind
Anna has gone for a yellow and red colour scheme

Another snap of the same room reveals there's a fireplace with large mirror on top and a row of vases upon the mantle. A three-seater floral sofa has been positioned next to it and the enormous windows have a statement blind. 

three dogs in living room
Anna's grand home with eclectic interiors

Anna's Long Island residence appears to have more of a muted colour scheme with pastel blue walls in her living room, and it’s a space we think the Princess of Wales would approve of, as it has an elegant floral sofa and display plates positioned on the wall.

View post on Instagram
 

We've seen that Princess Kate has this very style in her Anmer Hall dining room, which we caught a glimpse of in a video she shared online.

Princess' Kate's dining room
Princess' Kate's dining room

The garden is another place that features heavily on the Instagram feed, and it looks picture-perfect with immaculate grass and hedges. The perfect place for her doggies to roam free and it certainly looks like they enjoy it.

View post on Instagram
 

The Vogue icon may be famed for her signature sunglasses and pursed-lipped smile, but it seems her home life is much softer, and really rather cosy.

Anna's fortune 

The editor has a staggering $50 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.  This fortune has come from a lot of hard graft, though, and it looks like Anna, who is 75 now, is showing no signs of slowing down. 

Dane Anne Wintour was made a Companion of Honour
Dane Anne Wintour was made a Companion of Honour

Anna was awarded a Companion of Honour by King Charles, earlier this year, and when he asked her if it meant she was going to stop working. "I said firmly, 'no'," the fashion icon shared.

Afterwards, Dame Anna told PA news agency: "I was completely surprised and overwhelmed to be given this great honour. It makes me even more convinced that I have so much more to achieve." 

WATCH: See the moment Queen Elizabeth II sat on the frow with Anna Wintour

