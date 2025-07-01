Donnie Wahlberg and wife Jenny McCarthy's double good news this year

Donnie Wahlberg, 55, has reason to celebrate twice over this year – with personal and professional good news.

Fans of Blue Bloods were thrilled to learn that Donnie has landed himself a new spin-off series called Boston Blue, where he'll reprise his role as Danny Reagan. As well as this incredible career move, there's some good news for Donnie in his home life too…

The star has a property in St Charles, Illinois and house prices in the area have risen.

Zillow reports that house sales are 3.8% up over the past year. The average home in the area sells for $282,909, but Donnie's megamansion is, of course, more than that.

The impressive estate not only has their own golf green, but also a luxurious, child-friendly pool complete with a grotto, waterfall and slide too.

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy have a golfing green at their home

The family have made their own private nature trail too. Donnie spoke about their "little piece of heaven," to People, saying: "We have a little trail we created just to take walks. It has a little Buddha and a fountain, and I know that means a lot to Jenny.

Donnie has two sons, Xavier and Elijah and Jenny has one of her own, Evan, so together they live in the five bedroom property.

© Getty Images; Instagram Donnie Wahlberg's sons Xavier and Elijah (respectively)

Jenny's decision

Speaking on Good Morning America, Jenny admitted that it was her idea to relocate to the suburbs.

"I grew up in Chicago and then my best friend moved to the suburbs, and I looked at her Facebook photos of all her kids playing and I said, 'We have to move there'. So now we have kind of like this perfect little suburban life."

Donnie's fame

© Lionsgate Mark Wahlberg in Patriots Day

Donnie Wahlberg has had a glittering acting career, starring in films such as Saw and The Sixth Sense but he actually rose to fame in boy band New Kids on the Block. He is brother of fellow famous actor, Mark Wahlberg, who has starred in Transformers and Planet of the Apes.

Boston Blue

The spin-off show will follow Danny leaving New York and heading to Boston. Fans will be glued to CBS in the Autumn, when the show is set to launch.

Detective Lena Silvers is played by Sonequa Martin-Green, who was the first cast announcement aside from Donnie.

© Michael Parmelee/CBS Blue Bloods has been so popular

Speaking during a CBS press conference, she said: "I'm gonna have to get a really good Boston accent, just so I can throw it out at times," she told reporters at the time, emphasizing: "We love the Reagans. We have all loved the Reagans for so long."

"Being Detective Lena Silver, who is coming from a prominent law enforcement family, you will love the Silvers too. I'm super excited for this partnership, and to be back in the CBS family," she added.