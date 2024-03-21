Inside Mark Wahlberg's epic $100m Sydney mansion

Mark Wahlberg is currently savoring the essence of Sydney life as he takes residence in a luxurious three-storey mansion valued at an astonishing $100 million.

The 52-year-old actor is in Australia to shoot Play Dirty, where he stars alongside Oscar-nominated LaKeith Stanfield and Rosa Salazar.

Choosing to nest in Point Piper, Sydney's enclave of opulence, Mark's temporary abode is nothing short of spectacular, offering breathtaking views of the harbor.

This architectural marvel is equipped with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and ample space for seven vehicles.

Among its lavish amenities are a home cinema, a gas-heated swimming pool, a private deep-water jetty, and a fully equipped home gym, ensuring comfort and luxury during his stay.

© Realestate.com Mark's epic mansion is situated in the luxe area of Point Piper in Sydney

This property, as reported by realestate.com, holds the record as Australia's most expensive home as of August 2007, following a $30 million sale. Its value has since appreciated, with its latest transaction in April 2020 closing at $51 million.

In a conversation with The Daily Telegraph, Mark shared his experiences in Australia, noting, "I'm not the owner of the house, but it's been cool. The only difficult part is that I'm so far away from my family."

© Realestate.com The house overlooks the harbor

Despite the distance from his loved ones, Mark is fully immersed in his work, recently spotted on the Sydney set of Play Dirty.

This upcoming Amazon crime thriller saw Mark engaging in a series of action-packed sequences at the Bankstown City Paceway.

© realestate.com The house has its own luxe media room

Dressed in a burgundy tracksuit, complemented by a black neck gaiter and sneakers, he was filmed alongside jockeys and racehorses, participating in intense scenes that included wielding a firearm and navigating through stunts with his fellow cast members.

One particularly dramatic moment involved a horse jockey being run over by a car on the racetrack.

© realestate.com The view from the bedrooms are incredible

Under the direction of Shane Black, Play Dirty is an adaptation of the gritty Parker crime novels penned by Donald E. Westlake, promising to be a thrilling addition to Mark's illustrious career.

As he continues to explore his character and the dynamic world of crime fiction, Mark's temporary shift to Sydney life brings a fascinating blend of work and leisure

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.