Carrie Underwood unveils 'beautiful' new addition to 400-acre family farm – see photos

Carrie Underwood loves nothing better than spending time on her 400-acre family farm in Franklin, Tennessee, especially her sprawling garden which she calls her "happy place".

The 40-year-old singer lives with her husband, Mike Fisher, 43, and their two sons, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four. The couple reportedly spent $3 million on the land in 2011 and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

WATCH: Inside Carrie Underwood's jaw-dropping greenhouse

Carrie often shares glimpses of her never-ending land on social media, which is home to her recently built greenhouse where she grows her own fruits and vegetables, a beautiful orchard that has countless trees growing apples and peaches, and a spacious garden shed.

On Tuesday, the 'Hate My Heart' singer unveiled a "beautiful" new addition to her shed before giving fans a rare glimpse at the exterior, which boasts double doors and black accents.

Carrie proudly showed off a new piece of furniture that featured dozens of small drawers which she will use to house her vast collection of seeds. Sharing a photo of the piece from The Green Scene Antiques, Carrie penned: "Got a new piece for the garden shed from @the_green_scene_antiques!!! She's going to hold all my seeds… beautiful!!!"

© Instagram Carrie Underwood purchased a new home for her various seeds

The country music singer then shared a photo of the shed, which has multiple soil beds in front of it growing various plants, which she simply captioned: "The shed," followed by three red heart emojis.

Carrie is a strong believer in growing her own produce and she has a variety of fruits and vegetables on her land including mushrooms, zucchinis, squash blossoms, berries, watermelons, and tomatoes.

© Instagram Carrie Underwood gave fans a rare glimpse at her garden shed

Last year, the mom-of-two admitted she turns to her garden when she needs to experience some calmness in her hectic life. "My garden is one of my happy places," she captioned a video on Instagram.

"When I'm getting my hands dirty it's my time for thought and reflection. Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours," she added.

© YouTube The land also boasts an orchard with apple and peach trees

As well as an impressive outdoor space, Carrie and Mike's home features several bedrooms – with the master room having its own walk-in closet complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags – bathrooms, living rooms, and a basement.

© YouTube Carrie Underwood's greenhouse has several beds for growing her own fruits and vegetables

Earlier this year, Carrie unveiled her unbelievable kitchen for the first time. Decorated with matte white ceilings and exposed wooden beams, she has kept the space vibrant with clean lines and matching white appliances like wall-mounted cupboards.

However, adding some contrast, the kitchen also boasts a large black breakfast bar with built-in storage in the center of the space, alongside a black sink, and black hanging light fixtures.

© Instagram Carrie has 400-acres of land and calls her garden her 'happy place'

Speaking about her family home In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home. My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.