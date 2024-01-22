Carrie Underwood's never-ending frozen lake at 400-acre home is a real-life playground for sons

Carrie Underwood has previously described the garden at her Tennessee family home as her "happy place", but her latest videos prove that it is also a source of great joy for her two sons Isaiah and Jacob.

The mother-of-two lives at a sprawling 400-acre farm in Franklin with her husband Mike Fisher and their sons. Not only does the land feature horse stables, a huge greenhouse with homegrown fruit and vegetables, and a dedicated gym area, but it also has its own lake where Jacob chose to practice his ice hockey skills on his birthday.

"A special birthday for a special 5-year-old!!! Our pond was frozen over in perfect condition for a night skate! What a treat!!! Happy birthday, Jake! I know you wouldn’t have wanted it any other way! #blessed #hockey #12 #HappyBirthday #DudePerfect," wrote Carrie next to clips of her five-year-old gliding across the frozen lake.

© Instagram The country music star revealed Jacob enjoyed ice skating on their frozen lake on his birthday

Dressed in his uniform, complete with a helmet and black skates, Jake carefully guided a puck into one of the goals that were set up on either side of the ice, while several other family and friends joined in on the fun. In the comments, fans were quick to note that the little boy is taking after his father, a former professional ice hockey centre who played for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators.

Carrie's sons are taking after their dad with their ice hockey skills

The love of sport runs in the family, as Carrie's latest photos come two years after she shared snaps of Isaiah's similar birthday party in February 2022. Isaiah, then seven, opted for a Star Wars indoor skating birthday party with arcade games and a cake.

Meanwhile, Carrie's sons have also been pictured enjoying baseball games. The Before He Cheats hitmaker told Vegas Magazine she loves to get involved in "wonderfully ordinary" parenting duties, alongside her lifestyle as a superstar on tour.

© Getty Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher bought the land for their home in 2011

"I love my role as a mom and wife," she said. "In addition to what I get to do on stage, I go to baseball practice. It's wonderfully ordinary, and I love that. In a lot of ways, I lead a double life. I'm mom at home, and then I fly away to Vegas or to go on tour."

© Instagram Carrie recently showed off the winter wonderland scene at their home

The country music singer and the ice hockey professional reportedly spent $3 million buying the land where they now live in 2011, before spending several years building their dream home. In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home. My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing and rocking chairs."

