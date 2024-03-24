Pauley Perrette reveals what really keeps her busy post-NCIS in candid glimpse from home

Pauley Perrette is more about gardening and watering cans than she is about sets and cameras these days, and fans love to see it.

Since exiting her beloved role of 15 years as Abby Sciuto on NCIS, the actress' appearances on the screen have been sparse, having only returned to acting in TV series Broke in 2020, and focusing on producing instead.

Nonetheless, fans still get to stay up to date on what's keeping her busy through her social media, and they're loving her latest update from home.

WATCH: Pauley Perrette's home video to make you smile

Over the weekend, Pauley took to Instagram with another candid glimpse of life post-NCIS, sharing a sweet photo of a little white and yellow flower, also highlighting the tattoos scattered throughout her hand.

"I'm notorious for always having sticks and leaves and stuff stuck in my hair," she first wrote in her caption, before explaining: "Because I am ALWAYS working in my yard."

"Building stuff and planting stuff and doing stuff," she listed off, before concluding: "Today I found this stuck in my hair from my yard, so cute!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the sweet update, with one writing: "You are such a little busy bee darling. Love hearing all your newsy bits and pieces," as others followed suit with: "Me too... I think it is something very beautiful," and: "No better place for a cute little daisy flower to end up but in your hair, Pauley," as well as: "It's almost as beautiful as you!!" plus another one of her followers also added: "I love this! Connection with nature is so key, always."

MORE: Pauley Perrette's NCIS return and Tiva spin-off crossover addressed by CBS boss

MORE: Inside NCIS stars Brian Dietzen and Pauley Perrette's 20-year friendship

Pauley's Instagram is scattered with more glimpses of her lively backyard, including the squirrels and colorful birds that come to visit it.

© Getty Pauley left NCIS in 2018

Among her most recent peeks into her yard was a video of a squirrel taking a nap in one of the trees, and she wrote: "It's beautiful and warm and sunny in Los Angeles. I love squirrels."

"Please enjoy one of my squirrels getting all comfy for his nap in the sun," she continued, adding: "The way he wiggles his little butt and adjusts his arms at the end is so everything. Thank you."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.