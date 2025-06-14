Richard Gere's wife Alejandra shares glimpse of $12.7m Spanish home: 'Working progress'

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva are enjoying their new life in Madrid, Spain, after relocating from the US at the end of 2024.

The couple sold their stunning 1938 six-bedroom mansion in New Canaan, Connecticut, for $10.75 million in November and purchased a beautiful property in the La Moraleja region for a reported $12.7 million (€11 million).

Madrid home

The three-storey property boasts 1,000 square meters of space, a luxury heated pool, and a wine cellar.

It also boasts a sprawling backyard, which Alejandra shared a glimpse of earlier this week, revealing it is undergoing some impressive landscaping.

© Instagram Richard and Alejandra's yard is undergoing renovations

Taking to her Instagram Story, Alexjandra showed off several pots of flowers and plants that she will add to their expansive new yard.

"Working progress," she captioned a video that also revealed several large trees, a high privacy fence, and an array of shrubs, bushes, and flowers that also need planting.

Alejandra is a keen gardener and had a vegetable patch at the couple's former home. "During the pandemic, we invested our time to create this incredible vegetable garden! We did it all together as a family!" she captioned a photo she shared last summer.

© Instagram Alejandra has several shrubs and flowers to plant

Richard, Alejandra, and their sons Alexander, five, and James, four, have been living in Madrid, Spain, for the last several months with her son Albert, 11, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland.

The Hollywood star revealed the family's plans to move last April during an interview with Vanity Fair Spain. "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture," he said.

© Instagram The sprawling backyard has several trees and a privacy fence

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers."

Richard, who has spent most of his life in the United States, said he looked forward to immersing himself in Spanish culture.

"I love Spain, and I think your lifestyle is fabulous," he enthused. "Also, your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy."

© Instagram Alejandra is a keen gardener

The move isn't a permanent one, however, as Alejandra recently revealed they are not planning on living in Spain forever.

"For a few years and then come back [to the US]. But we're always coming back," she told the Daily Mail when asked if they planned to live in Spain forever.

© Instagram Richard and Alejandra won't live in Spain forever

"We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here," she added.

"I'm with my family... You know, I missed them a lot. But I miss the US. So, we come back and forth."