Tour Lioness Chloe Kelly's ultra-modern home with boyfriend Scott

The Lionesses have done England proud at the World Cup down under, being focused and dedicated to the mission at hand, but what about their private lives off the pitch?

The team have humble lives with their partners and families and occasionally they share glimpses via social media so fans can admire their private homes.

Manchester City player Chloe Kelly, 25, who was born in London, has showcased her beautiful home that she shares with long term boyfriend Scott on Instagram, and here are the best looks…

Chloe and Scott posed in their pristine living room for a quick Instagram pic, revealing they have grey laminate flooring with neutral painted walls. They have accessorised the space with black furniture, including a faux plant holder mounted on the wall.

Chloe has modern design style

This time choosing to pose in the hallway, Chloe gave a look at her minimalist decor tastes. There is a chic white radiator cover, tiled floors and a large black grid mirror hanging on the plain wall.

The star has a chic hallway too

In a moment of recovery, Chloe was pictured relaxing on her plush sofa inside her lounge, which is a very modern grey velour corner design. The post garnered over 5,000 likes on her feed.

Check out the footballer's plush sofa

Another sofa snap saw Chloe snuggled up with her pet dog, who she welcomed into her home in 2020. How cute! She captioned the picture: “Welcome to the family,” alongside paw prints and a blue love heart emoji.

Chloe enjoyed snuggles on the sofa

Has Chloe Kelly bought her home?

As with all footballers, Chloe’s career could mean she has to move clubs at the drop of a hat so renting is likely to be a wise choice for the couple, however, the footballer has not disclosed her living situation.

What did Gary Lineker say about Chloe Kelly?

© Photo: BBC Gary backtracked on his social media post

Gary Lineker found himself in hot water after tweeting his praise to Lioness hero Chloe Kelly following her team's Euro success against Germany.

Gary had shared: "The @Lionesses have only gone and done it, and Kelly is England’s heroine, bra none,” trying to light-heartedly refer to the fact Chloe took her top off in celebration, revealing her sports bra (an action she was later booked for).

© Photo: Getty Images Chloe celebrated with no top on

The message was swiftly called out and branded as "sexist". He later deleted the tweet and explained to one follower: "It was just a play on words given the celebration. I do rubbish like that constantly on here, including on men’s football. I've deleted it as many people didn't see the game so missed the context."