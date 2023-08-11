Geri Horner sparks major fan reaction after announcing her 'dream come true' from lavish home

Popstar, fashionista, and doting mother are just three ways to describe Geri Horner. But fully-fledged author is the most appropriate for the former Spice Girl right now, who took to social media with an exciting announcement about her brand new novel, Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen.

On Thursday, the Wannabe hitmaker confessed her dreams had come true during a video that was filmed from what appeared to be her decadent home office in her secluded Oxfordshire home - and she was simply effervescent.

After putting the phone down in the video, she looked at the camera and revealed that she is going on a book tour in the US. See the excitable moment in the video below.

Captioning the video in a bubbly Instagram post, Geri penned: "Dreams do come true. I am SO beyond excited to announce that I am officially going on book tour in America to bring you all Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen. I’ll be stopping by multiple cities in the US, so make sure to check the tour dates (link in my bio). I cannot wait to meet you all!"

"Finally after 27 Years I get to meet my favorite Spice Girl. See you in New York and New Jersey Queen!" One eager fan replied. A second added: "What a glorious thing to wake up to in LA!!!" a second penned alongside a heart eyes and raised hand emoji. "So excited!! Just bought my ticket! See you in NYC!" penned a third.

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed in the candid clip, was Geri's stunning home decor which took on another depth of decadence when pitted against the rainy yet sprawling garden behind her.

The dark wood furnishings made her workspace appear like it could be in Hogwarts. Her large desk where she sat in for the clip featured black leather panels adorned with intricate gold detailing.

Atop the ornate piece were lots of books that surrounded the star as she took her phone call, as well as a large, deep brown globe.

Behind her was a large wall of windows, one of which featured a dramatic arch and stretched nearly from the floor to the ceiling. The white-framed aperture perfectly showed off Geri's vast rain-covered garden.

As usual, Geri opted for an all-white ensemble to make her announcement. This time, the doting mother slipped into a three-quarter-length white shirt of which she rolled the sleeves up. She unbuttoned the classic wardrobe staple to reveal a slick white vest top underneath.

As for accessories, Geri wore a simple gold pendant on a matching gold chain, a gold signet ring on the little finger of her right hand, and her glittering engagement ring and wedding band from her adoring husband, Christian Horner on her left.

Her vibrant red coiffure was positioned into a slight side-parting a styled into soft flattering waves. Keeping it natural on the makeup front, Geri simply added brushes of mascara.