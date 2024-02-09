Geri Halliwell-Horner and husband Christian's unseen corner of staggering country mansion

When you're a former Spice Girl married to the Principal of Red Bull's Formula One Racing Team, it's perhaps unsurprising that you have not one, but two staggeringly gorgeous farm homes in the heart of the British countryside.

Geri and Christian Horner, who married in 2015, share one abode in Oxfordshire and another in Hertfordshire, so they're spoilt for choice when it comes to spending time in the great outdoors when they're not busy jet-setting all over the world.

The ex-popstar previously even shared with fans an unseen look at their gorgeous home in an Instagram video to celebrate the launch of her latest book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen.

© Instagram Geri Horner in her lavish home

The 51-year-old looked elated as she held up the first UK copies while standing in the lounge area of their home. Fans know that Geri is usually seen in a stunning neutral-coloured or white outfit, so it's fitting that the interiors of their home are similar.

Geri's dining area was full of beautiful brown and stone neutrals, keeping things simple but seriously chic. On the wall hangs gorgeous eye-catching artwork of some elephants, which was reflected in the mirror doors in the video post.

The room also boasts high ceilings and large glass window doors that lead out onto the garden area, draped with grey curtains adding texture.

In the corner also sat two cream chairs next to the other laid out around the large dining table.

The couple have amassed a reported £440 million combined fortune, thanks to, of course, Geri's iconic popstar credentials in the 1990s and beyond and Christian's role as an F1 boss.

Away from their packed schedules, the husband and wife are also parents to Monty, six, as well as co-parents to Geri's 16-year-old daughter Bluebell and Christian's 10-year-old daughter, Olivia, both from previous relationships.

© Song Haiyuan/MB Media Geri and Christian Horner

Elsewhere at their country abode, the couple are fortunate enough to have a farm, stables and acres of land for their family and the animals to enjoy.

The home in Banbury also has an indoor swimming pool, a greenhouse for growing vegetables, a chick coop and plenty of lawn space.

At the back of the house is a stunning orangery which Geri gave fans a peek of in a video of her taking part in some yoga.

The room features a seriously comfy-looking Chesterfield sofa, beautiful large stone tiles on the floor and huge indoor plants – the perfect place for the family to relax.

The kitchen is undoubtedly the heart of the abode. It boasts four separate ovens – perfect when catering for large family gatherings – as well as a muted colour scheme, with painted wooden cabinets, dark gloss worktops and tiled flooring. Geri added a pop of colour with a piece of artwork hung on the wall behind the oven.