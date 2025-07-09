Mel B's major lifestyle overhaul with new husband Rory McPhee in £2.2m secluded home

Melanie Brown's wedding was a star-studded affair, with a brilliant turnout to watch the Spice Girls singer walk down the aisle to celebrity hairdresser Rory McPhee.

The newlyweds moved to the countryside earlier this year, and their £2.2 million mansion proves they are living the dream.

In April, the star shared a video of herself lighting candles and spritzing scented sprays around her home and she wrote: "This is literally me every time I get home I just light everything I like to feel the energy and chill and relax this is my happy place with my family in the farm any chance we get!"

Mel B's rustic fireplace

The clip gave her Instagram followers a good look around her property, including her giant stone fireplace, tartan bathroom and leopard print lounge. The video also gave a very small peek at Mel and Rory's outdoor space which includes a sprawling lawn, tall trees and pruned hedges.

Check out their Tartan bathroom

Celebrities and Mel's fans both lapped up the video, with Craig David writing: "Love this vibe," and another adding: "Your own peaceful home in the countryside. Perfect."

Mel B resided in LA for 15 years, so this country retreat is a whole new life for her.

Mel's leopard print love continues

It seems Mel has taken a leaf out of fellow bandmates Geri Halliwell-Horner and Victoria Beckham's books, who both have huge country estates too. Victoria and David have an impressive pad in the Cotswolds where they love to host parties and spend lots of time outdoors and Geri has an Oxfordshire farm where she lives a wholesome life with her husband Christian Horner and their children.

Mel B's full circle moment

The hitmaker said 'I do' on Saturday 5 July at St. Paul's Cathedral, an exclusive venue where King Charles' wedding with first wife Princess Diana took place as well as Prince William's 2011 wedding to Princess Kate.

© Getty Rory McPhee and Mel B depart following their wedding in the OBE Chapel at St Paul's Cathedral

The reason Mel made the special list of folks who can use the cathedral for events is thanks to her MBE that she was awarded in 2022 for her services to charitable causes and vulnerable women. became a Women's Aid patron in 2018 after speaking out about her own experience with domestic abuse. She became a Women's Aid patron in 2018 after speaking out about her own experience with domestic abuse.

© Getty The newlyweds shared a kiss

So, it turns out Mel opening up about her darkest times have in a way lead to her happiest time. What a moment!