Tim Minchin forced to leave LA after 'terrible' distortion of personal life

Tim Minchin is set to grace British television screens on Friday evening when the multi-talented artist joins the equally talented Hannah Waddingham for the latest episode of Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4.

The composer, writer, comedian and actor has many strings to his bow but is perhaps best-known in recent years for writing the music and lyrics to the 2008 stage show, Matilda the Musical, based on the Roald Dahl classic.

Tim, 49, also penned the music for the stage show of Groundhog Day. He's also known for his TV work on shows like Californication and Upright.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Tim Minchin attends the 3rd anniversary performance of "ABBA Voyage" at ABBA Arena on May 27, 2025 in London, England

Although he was born in England, Tim grew up in Australia, where his relatives are from.

Upon kicking off his career in music and showbiz, the star left Down Under and headed for the bright lights of Hollywood.

However, despite reaching the dizzying heights of fame, it seems Tim didn't find Los Angeles smooth sailing.

© Variety via Getty Images Tim Minchin at the 22nd Annual G'Day USA Arts Gala held at Skirball Cultural Center on February 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

Tim Minchin's decision to leave Los Angeles after 'terrible' time with fame

Chatting to The Music in 2020 about his decision to leave Hollywood behind three years prior, Tim explained that he struggled with the concept of fame.

Tim's move to the US was sparked by his project working on an animated musical called Larrikins from the film studio DreamWorks, which was eventually shelved.

© Bruce Glikas Tim Minchin and wife Sarah Minchin pose at the opening night of the new musical based on the film "Groundhog Day" on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre on April 17, 2017

"In LA, no one knew who I was or really cared. If I ever got stopped on the street, it was because someone saw me in Californication, or, more commonly, because they’d seen my university speech," Tim explained.

"I wasn't the centre of attention at DreamWorks [in the US], I was a generator of the work. It was quite nice and it was a very deliberate move […] because I thought it was bad for me and my family."

Tim then said that due to the project being axed, it felt like four "wasted" years of work, but that he managed to undertake other projects. The star also shared he found it hard to quit fame because of its addictive nature, but knew it was the right move.

"Being famous is really bad for you. It's terrible for your personality, it's really bad for your family, it's terrible for you, psychologically and for your mental health. It distorts how you see the world, and there's nothing you can do about it.

"I've sort of flattened the curve with my career, and that's actually probably the thing that I'm proudest of."

In his personal life, Tim is married to his wife, Sarah. The couple got hitched in 2001 and they share a daughter, Violet, and a son, C

© WireImage Tim Minchin and Sarah Minchin share two kids and live in Sydney

Tim Minchin on 'Leaving LA'

True to his nature, Tim penned a song about his decision to leave Tinseltown behind.

He released the song 'Leaving LA' in 2020 which included hilariously blunt lyrics: "I'm leaving LA / And the tourists say / Please give me the directions to the Hollywood sign / I always dreamt of coming here to see the Hollywood sign / But on their way back down we'll ask did you have a good time / They'll say it's just some [expletive] letters on a hill."