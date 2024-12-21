Gogglebox fans 'switch off' just minutes into the new episode with the same complaint

Gogglebox fans were left unimpressed on Friday night when a repeat episode of Celebrity Gogglebox aired, despite being advertised as "new". Many viewers took to social media to vent their frustration, with some switching off after just a few minutes.

The episode featured celebrity duos like Gok Wan and Fearne Cotton, Martin and Roman Kemp, and Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash. However, the content they were reacting to, including TV moments from months ago, made it clear the episode was a repeat.

WATCH: Inside Gogglebox Homes

Viewers share their disappointment

© Channel 4 Gok Wan and Fearne Cotton on Celebrity Gogglebox

Fans were quick to express their disappointment online. One viewer wrote: "Sat down to watch the 'Brand New' #CelebrityGogglebox only to find out that it's actually just a compilation of stuff broadcast months ago. That's weak of Gogglebox."

Another said: "Where is Gogglebox? Why have Ch4 put on a summer edition with so-called celebrities in it? Not good, I'll watch No Time To Die instead. Thanks for nothing, Ch4."

Complaints about too many repeats

© Channel 4 Rylan Clarke and his mum Linda on Celebrity Gogglebox

The frustration didn't stop there, with many fans expressing their annoyance at the lack of fresh content on TV. One fan fumed: "Really getting fecked off with the TV recently! EVERYTHING seems to be repeats! Got settled to watch Celeb Gogglebox thinking it was a new series or a Christmas special! YET AGAIN ANOTHER REPEAT! Utter [expletive]!"

Another added: "How can this be advertised as 'new' Celebrity Gogglebox? It was basically filmed in the summer. Not up to date at all. A lot has happened since then."

Political commentary sparks debate

© Channel 4 Sue and her husband Steve on Gogglebox together

The episode also featured a clip of former US president Donald Trump, which led to some celebrities sharing their opinions on his presidency. This sparked further backlash from some viewers who felt the comments were unnecessary.

One fan wrote: "Oh [expletive], celebrities coming across all smarmy, aren't we cool dissing Trump? You make me puke." Another added: "Channel 4, just to let you know, Donald Trump was voted in as the new president of the United States of America. Keep banging on about your left-wing agenda."

Celebrity appearances

© Channel 4 Danny Dyer and Dani Dyer on Celebrity Gogglebox

The episode wasn't all complaints. It featured a star-studded line-up, including Rylan Clark and his mum Linda, Shaun Ryder and Bez, Jane McDonald and her best friend Sue, and Gyles Brandreth with Lulu. Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash also made an appearance, as did Melanie C with her brother Paul.

Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, along with comedians Rob Beckett and Tom Allen, brought their usual humour, though even their charm wasn't enough to distract viewers from the fact the episode was a repeat.

A touching moment from a fan-favourite

© Channel 4 Gogglebox's Sue speaks out

Elsewhere, Gogglebox regular Sue Sheehan opened up about her battle with Bell's Palsy, a neurological condition that causes temporary paralysis in the facial muscles. Sue candidly discussed how she's adapted to life with the condition.

"I mean, I've actually learned to do a couple of things since this Bell's Palsy," Sue shared during the episode. "One is to speak through the side of my mouth, and the other one is chewing. Chewing takes a long time."

Her honesty was praised by fans, with many taking to social media to send their well-wishes.

Gogglebox continues to air on Channel 4, with episodes available to stream on All 4.