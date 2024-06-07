Jane McDonald refuses to move from her ultra-glam home fit for a TV queen

Jane McDonald is a television favourite so fans will be delighted to hear that she and friend and co-star Sue Ravey are back on the sofa for the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox which starts on Friday evening.

The singer and broadcaster, known and adored for her Cruising series and Holidaying with Jane McDonald, will be critiquing the week's TV from the comfort of her home in West Yorkshire.

Jane, 61, is a proud Yorkshire native and has insisted she would "never move" from the area. Speaking to the Mirror, she said previously: "I wouldn't think of living anywhere else. My family are all up here – it's home. I love where I live."

When Jane isn't busy jet-setting across the planet filming for her television shows or touring her stage shows, she can be found at her cosy home in Wakefield and it's super glam and totally fit for the TV queen. Let's take a look…

Jane McDonald's ultra-glamorous living room

Jane's living room is shown in all its glory when they appear on Celebrity Gogglebox.

The singer and former Loose Women panellist has kept a fairly neutral theme but has added plenty of her own sparkle and style in many ways.

Behind the sofa sits a large, cream piano – a nod to Jane's showbiz and musical credentials – and in the corner are two corner units with gorgeous flowers and reed diffusers.

On the sofa, Jane has scattered pretty patterned cushions for extra comfort, and a large coffee table sits in front of the sofa – perfect for laying out snacks and drinks while they watch the box.

Jane McDonald's outdoor area

Celebrity Gogglebox also allows fans to see the outside. One camera shot shows the back garden of Jane's home, which has been aptly decorated to resemble a lavish hotel so that when Jane isn't lapping up five-star luxury, she still feels pampered.

The garden has reclining chairs for when weather permits, plus plenty of gorgeous shrubbery and even a tropical-looking palm tree. The garden is also decorated with plenty of fairy lights, adding a sparkling finishing touch.

Elsewhere in Jane McDonald's home

Jane shared this photo from inside her home showing the Gogglebox filming crew. From the snap, we can see that Jane has an exposed brick feature wall which adds a stylish finish, plus flowers on the wall and wooden flooring. We can also spot a small white corner table, with a patterned rug underneath.

© Instagram Jane McDonald shared this photo from inside her home with Gogglebox film crew

The TV star is clearly thrilled about returning to Gogglebox. She wrote on Instagram: "Sue and I are back on Celebrity Gogglebox! Turn the TV on and get the snacks ready!!"

A fan wrote in response: "This has just made my year…. In addition to coming to see you in Sheffield in November." Another agreed: "Great news, looking forward to seeing the dynamic duo having a bit of Yorkshire banter."