Jamie Oliver's video of mini-me son Buddy leaves fans in awe as they rush to congratulate him

Jamie Oliver is every inch a proud father, especially when his children join him in the kitchen.

The celebrity chef, who shares Poppy Honey, 21, Daisy Boo, 20, Petal Blossom, 15, Buddy Bear, 13, and seven-year-old River Rocket with his wife Jools, has always encouraged his brood to learn from his culinary skills.

Jamie's eldest son, Buddy, is well on the way to be his dad's double, with the 13-year-old having already authored a cookbook and launched his own cooking show on YouTube titled 'Cooking Buddies'.

© Instagram / @jamieoliver Jamie Oliver's son Buddy has always been interested in cooking

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, doting dad Jamie shared a heartwarming throwback video of Buddy in the kitchen, inspiring parents to get creative with their recipes during half term. "Right, who’s got the kids at home for half-term next week and planning some activities to keep them entertained?" Jamie began.

"How about getting them in the kitchen… It's cheap for a start, it’s fun and they will learn so much from it. I honestly believe they are never too young to get started." Watch the video below…

WATCH: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy is a pro in the kitchen

Buddy was a pro in the kitchen despite his young age, confidently cutting vegetables to make a salad for the family.

Fans were quick to react to Jamie's post, echoing the proud dad's excitement at his son's epic skills. "My kids loved being involved in the kitchen when they were little, helped them get over being fussy eaters when they were hands-on involved with food preparation. Now as adults, they still love experimenting with tasty meals each week. Thanks for all the recipes Jamie."

© Instagram Jamie's son Buddy has always been his sidekick in the kitchen

Another added: "Aww your son has better cutting skills than you!" as a third penned: "My son is obsessed with being ‘a real chef like Jamie Oliver' every time he helps me cook he says ‘mummy this is how Jamie does it' thank you for inspiring him - I love that he’s so passionate even at 5 years old!"

Speaking about his son's love for cooking, Jamie previously said: "Buddy’s been my shadow in the kitchen since he was tiny and he has always found cooking a real adventure.

"As a dad who cooks it’s been such a joy to watch and be a part of his journey learning new skills and cooking new dishes… And now he’s released his own cookbook showing you’re never too young to start making incredible things, getting stuck in and having a proper laugh along the way."