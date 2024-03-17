Jamie Oliver 'gutted' as he misses out on daughter Poppy's milestone

TV chef Jamie Oliver has penned an emotional message to his eldest daughter Poppy in honour of her 22nd birthday.

In his Instagram post, the father-of-five said he was "gutted" to miss out on his "baby girl's" big day as she celebrates Down Under where she's currently travelling with her boyfriend.

To mark her birthday, Jamie, 48, shared a carousel of throwback photos including several sweet pictures of his daughter as a young girl, and more recent snaps from their family trip to Sydney. In one particularly heartwarming black-and-white photo, doting dad Jamie is pictured planting a kiss on his daughter's cheek.

"Happy 22nd birthday Poppy Oliver!! I can't believe my first baby has come of age and flown the nest all the way to glorious Australia," Jamie wrote in his caption.

© Instagram Jamie paid tribute to Poppy on her birthday

"Have a wonderful day my darling sweet girl, I miss you so so much and I'm gutted we can't be with you in Sydney today celebrating! But most importantly I know you're happy."

He finished by adding: "I've found it very hard letting go of my baby girl and being apart for so long but knowing your joyfully blossoming into a kind, grounded, hard working young lady makes it worth it ! Love you pops xxx Dad".

© Shutterstock The couple tied the knot in 2000

Jamie and his wife Jools waved their eldest off on her travels back in October last year. Ahead of their daughter's big adventure, Jools, 48, shared a candid message reflecting on "another milestone of parenting".

The designer wrote in part: "Oh my word well that was SO hard. Another milestone of parenting that I am not that into! Have the time of your life little Pops we are so proud of you and Ben."

She continued: "Make the most of every single minute and have the adventure of a lifetime. It goes without saying that each and everyone one of us are going to miss you so deeply. I have lost my little school run/coffee mates now you and Dase have both almost flown the nest just be safe and happy and look after each other."

Aside from Poppy, Jamie and Jools are also doting parents to daughters Daisy, 20, and Petal, 14, and sons Buddy, 13, and seven-year-old River. Take a look at Jamie's family life in the video below...

The Olivers live in a sprawling £6 million home in Essex which Jamie and Jools snapped up back in 2019. The house had only been used by three families and hadn't been sold for 250 years when Jamie bought it.

© Getty Images Jamie and Jools (pictured in 2016) are incredibly close to their kids

Their Grade I-listed mansion has ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall, while the grounds also boast another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, a three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

Outside, their family home, which sits on 70 acres, boasts a beautiful walled garden, a large greenhouse, and a trampoline. The property also comes with an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and fishing lakes.