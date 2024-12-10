Pink's children Willow and Jameson have fans saying the same thing with festive new photos

Pink is getting into the festive mood with her children Willow and Jameson, and the three are making the best of early holiday spectacles.

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter (real name Alecia Beth Moore) is taking some downtime with her family after wrapping her 17-month long world tour, the Summer Carnival Tour, last month.

She took to social media with some adorable pictures from her visit to Santa's village with her daughter Willow, 13, and her son Jameson, eight.

Along with a goofy snap of herself posing in a gingerbread man's costume, she included a selfie with her lookalike daughter, and then a photo with both children dressed in their Christmas sweaters.

Fans quickly took to the post's comment section to gush over not only how much the kids had grown but also how much they resembled their famous parents. Pink shares her two kids with husband Carey Hart.

"OMG She is a perfect combo of the 2 of you! GORGEOUS," one said of Willow, with another adding: "She's your doppelgänger!" A third gushed: "Just love the matching sweaters! I hope Carey has one to match Jameson," and a fourth also wrote: "Excuse me. Who told Willow and Jameson they could grow up that quickly????"

While the kids will make occasional appearances on their parents' social media, the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer has stated in the past that they're not allowed to have social media unless they prove it is worth their time, despite Willow since branching out on her own as a Broadway and musical hopeful.

During an appearance on Carolina with Greg T in the Morning Show, she explained: "My kids don't have a phone," adding that her daughter was the only one in her class without a phone. "It's hard. A lot of my friends have their kids on TikTok, and I don't."

However, she justified her decision by adding: "I told Willow, 'That just doesn't move my needle, they're not my kids, you're my kid.' She has a lot of eyes on her."

Pink explained that as far as her parenting style was concerned, she cared less about making her daughter "cool" and more so that her mental health was intact, which meant much less screen time.

"I told her, point blank, 'If you can produce literature from a reputable source that tells me that social media is good for you, then you can be on it. Otherwise, good luck.' She could be a lawyer, she could literally pass the bar. She's always right."

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she spoke candidly about having "open conversations" with her children about life and what it entails. "I'm trying to walk that line."

"Like, I want you to have a childhood; I want to preserve some of your innocence, but I also know that you need to be prepared for the world we live in. And not to be a Debby Downer, but these kids are having active shooter drills in school; like this is the world we live in. They need to be prepared."