Ryan Reynolds shows off Blake Lively's extravagant Christmas makeover of their NYC family apartment with four kids

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are getting their home holiday ready, with the latter taking to social media to share a peek at their extravagant decor.

Ryan, 48, took to his Instagram Stories with a look at seemingly one of their family's holiday traditions, watching It's a Wonderful Life, plus a pan out to their Christmas set-up.

Take a look at the beautiful tree, boughs, ornaments and more courtesy of Blake, 37, in the Reynolds-Lively home in the video below…

WATCH: Blake Lively's Christmas decor in her family's Tribeca apartment

Their tree, in particular, included some nods to their lives, including a small version of the Manhattan skyline, plus a crocheted Deadpool doll. The parents-of-four share their home with their daughters James, Inez and Betty, plus their son Olin.

The view is from inside their loft apartment in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood, in a luxury building that also houses the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Harry Styles.

Ryan included a look at the apartment's rustic set-up, including tall wooden beams and wooden paneling on the floors and walls, plus the earth tones used in their furniture and cozy decor.

© Instagram The couple own a pair of rustic New York homes, one in the city and one outside

The couple also own a home in Pound Ridge, just outside of the city, which they purchased for $5.7 million, where they will often escape to for some privacy and a release from the NYC hustle. Their work will often take them across the coast to California as well.

During an appearance on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, the Deadpool & Wolverine star spoke about embracing the "chaos" of living at home as a father-of-four with Blake, while both juggle their successful careers.

"They're all under our roof right now," he shared "The whole family’s under our roof right now. We have them all. And that is a fleeting thing. Not an infinite resource, you know?"

© Getty Images Blake and Ryan are parents of four kids, three daughters and one son

While he dubbed being a father a blessing, he did admit that it can get difficult. "It does get to you. And it's okay to be like, '[expletive], I am dying.' Because that's gonna happen every other day."

Ryan spoke of reminding himself that time with the kids was fleeting, especially while they were all still young and not even teenagers yet. "I would love to spread out and fall asleep normally again. Just say, 'Think about what you would give in 40 years or 30 years to come back and enjoy this one moment.'"

© Instagram Their home is filled with earth tones and wooden features

Recently, during a panel at HubSpot's INBOUND tech conference in Boston, he commented on his parenting style. "I took a workshop on conflict resolution, and that changed my entire life," he started. "I just didn't know how to process things that I felt."

"Because I [had a] scarcity mindset when I was younger. I didn't know how to unfold that thing in your brain that conditions you just always to win or be right," and explained that his four kids have never had to deal with that "scarcity mindset."

© Instagram They live in an apartment building in Tribeca with several lofts

He jokingly added: "I have 4 kids and so far, none of them seem to have that [scarcity mindset], partly because they were born on 'Easy Street.'"