Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo's 'wildly popular' private summer escape

The British royals are no strangers to the lure of 2025's hottest summer destinations.

While Princess Beatrice is incredibly private, choosing to keep her plans with daughters Sienna and Athena under wraps, there's one European hotspot the royal is likely to be visiting this summer – the Amalfi Coast.

The Italian hotspot holds a special place in Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s heart.

Not only did Edoardo pop the question on the Sorrentine Peninsula back in 2019, but the couple have since returned to the location alongside his son Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolfe.

Special connection

The couple could well pay a romantic revisit to their favourite venue on the Amalfi Coast: Le Sirenuse Hotel in Positano village.

The 58-room mountaintop resort offers guests the height of luxury thanks to private terraces with breathtaking views over the bay.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are big fans of the Amalfi Coast

It also boasts a Michelin-starred in-house restaurant, La Sponda, which bathes diners in the light of four hundred candles every evening. Super romantic!

Opened in 1951, the exclusive venue is perfect for those with a big budget as rooms in peak season will set you back around £2,000 per night.

Property mogul Edoardo's family also owns a historic villa in Northern Italy, providing the royal couple with all the privacy and security they would need for a summer getaway should they wish to extend the trip for a longer time frame.

Complete with 13 bedrooms, two libraries, an outdoor swimming pool and 18,000 square feet of space, Villa Mapelli Mozzi is located in Ponte San Pietro, a small town an hour's drive from Lake Como, an hour and a half’s flight from Naples

Sought-after destination

HELLO!'s Digital Travel Editor, Francesca Shillcock, explains why the high-budget location of the Amalfi Coast is high on everyone's summer travel wishlist this year.

"Think backdrops that genuinely look like paintings, the best food you'll ever eat, plus the ocean's distinct shade of blue that will be impossible to forget.

© Getty The royal couple got engaged in Positano back in 2019

"There's no denying it: this wildly popular destination is crawling with tourists. The word has well and truly spread on how beautiful it is (quite rightly) but more than that, it's become the place to be for people who want to be seen in gorgeous locations."

The Amalfi Coast has long been the go-to destination for Hollywood’s finest, so it's no wonder that royals are flocking there, too.

Beyonce and Jay-Z, Mariah Carey and, more recently, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have all paid a visit to the breathtaking coast in Italy's Campania region.

All of this serves to fuel its reputation as an ultra-exclusive escape – with a price tag to match.

© Getty Images The destination is super luxe, super exclusive - and comes with a hefty price tag

"There's also no denying that a trip to the Amalfi Coast comes with a hefty price tag. A seriously high budget is needed," she adds.

Amalfi Coast travel tips

Francesca shares her top tips for travelling in style along the Amalfi coast. "If Beatrice and Edoardo do head to the region for their summer break, there are a few hidden secrets that they would do well to think about when it comes to their itinerary.

"Ravello, for example, a small town a little further up the coast from its highly populated neighbours Positano and Amalfi, is significantly quieter and full of staggeringly good restaurants that offer incredible food and scenic views. It's the place to be for exclusivity and quiet luxury," she explains.

© Getty Images The Italian destination offers a plethora of summer activities for the royal couple

Francesca adds that anyone planning to visit the area would be “foolish” not to add the island of Capri to their itinerary

"The good thing about Capri is that it's best explored on a boat tour, which would suit Beatrice and Edoardo down to the ground. Not only would it mean they can swerve the jam-packed tourist hotspots, but they'd no doubt prefer the privacy from prying eyes that would come with chartering a private boat," she says.

Another highlight the royal couple should be aware of? A romantic boat trip through the middle arch of the Faraglioni rock formation, known as the Kissing Rock. Couples who kiss while passing through it are destined for everlasting love and luck.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB