George Stephanopoulos reveals terrifying reason for delayed appearance on GMA: 'I had a little surprise'

George Stephanopoulos had an unfortunate mishap to deal with on the way to work the morning of Tuesday, July 29.

The Good Morning America anchor, 64, detailed the incident that caused him an hour's delay when arriving at ABC headquarters during the show with Michael Strahan, Rebecca Jarvis and Sam Champion.

Take a look at the "surprise" that inadvertently put George behind as captured on camera below…

WATCH: George Stephanopoulos details mishap enroute to GMA studio

While ordinarily getting stuck on an elevator for over an hour could prove to be terrifying, stemming from claustrophobia or anxiety or just plain tardiness, the former White House communications director took it as an excuse to "answer a lot of emails, read the New York Times."

Fans, though, definitely found their anxieties rising when they saw the story on GMA's social media page, responding with comments like: "Elevators terrify me I'm too claustrophobic omg," and: "Now hold up now… yall just moved into that building…," as well as: "One of my biggest fears is getting stuck in an elevator! I would not be calm at all!"

In fact, one of their ABC studio colleagues even responded by asking: "Which elevator so I know not to take that one."

© Getty Images George revealed to his co-anchors just exactly why he was over an hour late to the studio

The caption beside the video on GMA's Instagram page read: "Big thanks to the FDNY for helping our @gstephanopoulos out of an elevator this morning after being stuck for over an hour!"

ABC properties moved to the Robert S. Iger Building at 7 Hudson Square over the course of the year, including shows like LIVE with Kelly and Mark, The Tamron Hall Show, and ESPN's line-up.

© Getty Images He dealt with the incident by taking it as a chance to "answer a lot of emails, read the New York Times"

ABC News teams began their move back in April, while the Good Morning America crew were among the last to arrive, finally debuting their brand new studio at Disney's headquarters back in June.

Although, as it turns out, the anchors predicted something similar would actually happen on the air just days before finally moving to their new home after 25 years at Times Square, with Ginger Zee, Lara Spencer and Robin Roberts all contemplating what would happen if they got "lost" trying to navigate the massive new space.

© ABC The TV journalist hosts the morning news show with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan

"I think we all need preemptive pardons," George declared to the group, before turning directly to the audience. "In case anyone misses coming to set one day, please give us a pardon. It's a massive building, you need IDs to go everywhere."

Speaking with ABC News previously, Michael also recalled feeling "overwhelmed" at first by the brightness of the Times Square studio when he first joined full-time in 2016. "The bright lights, the personality, the energy, how intimidated I was when I walked through the door. A lot of thoughts were going through my mind."

© ABC News The show moved to its brand new studio in June

George, who began co-anchoring with Robin in 2009 (an on-air partnership that has broken records), also remembered: "One of my first interviews was with [former senior adviser] David Axelrod, who was working in the White House at the time with President Obama. They sent me a big alarm clock for my first day."