Amanda Owen 'incensed and angered' by shocking act of vandalism

Presenter and author Amanda Owen shared on her Instagram account how she was faced with a tragic discovery while walking in her beloved Yorkshire countryside.

In a video shared yesterday with her 534K followers, the Yorkshire Shepherdess showed how she found an animal pen on the border of Cumbria and Yorkshire that had been intentionally damaged by thieves.

"They came into these beautiful pens that have stood here for centuries, and they have dug up and taken the flags out of the floor", she said in the video, "This floor has stood the test of time; it has been here for hundreds of years. This is a place that has got history."

The Our Farm Next Door presenter, clearly upset, continued: "Someone has taken it upon themselves to desecrate it."

Amanda, whose career is dedicated to celebrating the beauty of rural life, was visibly shaken by the act of vandalism, and she captioned the video with a disappointed message: "Cross, cross, cross."

© LORNA ROACH Amanda Owen Photographed at Anty Johns Farm

"This is not the normal kind of post I do", she continues, "Not the kind of post that I want to do. I know that it will not make any difference whatsoever but still I hope that someone, somewhere might feel a little uncomfortable or even ashamed."

"These places are invaluable, a part of our history and heritage, they do not formally belong to anyone but have been used by for centuries by shepherds, farmers and commoners. They are still in use to this day."

The video, which, at the time of writing, has more than 500,000 views and over 1,000 comments, sparked outrage among her followers, who chimed in on her anger and disappointment.

Anger sparked among her fans

© Instagram Amanda often shares updates from life at Ravenseat Farm

"People just don't care anymore, they think they are entitled to do and take whatever they want. It really boils my blood!" one of her fans said, while another followed, "That is just so tragic! No respect for things anymore. I’m so very sorry to see this."

One user took a chance to highlight the hard work farmers do, and how these vandalic episodes impact their lives: "It’s simply disgusting, theft, destruction, vandalism. Farmers themselves have a tough enough job, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year."

The outrage over the event is garnering increasing attention from the public, who can’t believe someone would vandalise such an important piece of British heritage.

Amanda's life in the countryside

© Instagram Amanda and Clive with four of their children

Amanda often shares glimpses into her life in the countryside on her social media accounts, being very candid about the pros and cons that come with living in a remote place.

Only last month, she opened up about a scary event that involved her son Miles, who suffers from diabetes.

Speaking in their son Reuben Owen's Channel 5 documentary, Reuben Owen: Life in The Dales, her ex-husband Clive Owen said about the event: "We're very remote so nothing happens that quickly, everybody else can have an ambulance in ten minutes, but we're about an hour before an ambulance appears."