Deborah Roberts, 62, wows fans in slinky bridal gown as Al Roker shares throwback snaps to celebrate special day

ABC News anchor Deborah married Al in 1995 and the two have a blended family of five

ABC News anchor Deborah Roberts and her husband Al Roker are celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary, and Today Show host Al left fans in awe as he shared several pictures of the pair on their special day.

"28 years ago, @debrobertsabc promised to be there for better, for worse, thick and thin. Good times and Bad. But the greatest gift is the family she has given me. Happy Anniversary, sweetheart," he captioned the carousel of pictures, which led with one of Deborah in a stunning halter neck gown that featured a silk skirt and textured detailing across the chest.

She wore elbow-length sleeves, and a lace veil, and the pair couldn't keep their smiles off their faces as they posed for the pictures. Al rocked a classic black tuxedo for the big day.

In another picture, Deborah was caught feeding Al a piece of wedding cake, while the rest of the snaps captured moments from across the last three decades, including the pair meeting then-President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama, and their three children posing for school pictures.

"Happy anniversary." commented Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and friend Joy Bauer, while Deborah, 62, shared her own grid post with fans, writing: 'It’s been 28 years. Beginning with a few jitters, great excitement and hearts brimming with hope, we embarked on this journey.

"And it has been one great adventure. You are mine….I am yours. And where you are, I am too. Happy anniversary my dearest. Let’s keep making memories."

Lara Spencer was quick to share the love, writing: "'Love you both. Como here we come," and Katie Couric added: "Cute couple alert!!"

Together Al and Debroah have been raising a blended family of five; Al is father to daughter Courtney, 35 – whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell — and daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 21, whom he welcomed with Deborah.

© Getty Al Roker and Deborah Roberts with their children Leila and Nick in 2016

"I tend to put my dad a bit on a pedestal. He had his faults and all of his issues, but one of the things I always remember, and I try to do, is that he really was my greatest advocate. And I try to be that for my kids," Al told People magazine of his approach to parenting.

Deborah and Al both have had successful careers in front of the camera as news anchors, and earlier in the year it was revealed that Al, 69, and Deborah, would be inducted into the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame.

© NBC Al is a stalwart of Today Show

According to the organizing committee: "Receiving the coveted Hall of Fame honor is more than the acknowledgement of a successful career – it's entry into an exclusive community of honorees that have truly changed the paradigm of the industry."

Hoda Kotb shared the good news on an episode of the Today Show by saying: "You are receiving a huge honor. Our friend, Mr. Al Roker, is being inducted into the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame!"

His other co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin cheered and clapped for him, and Al added: "One Deborah Roberts is being inducted also," Savannah added: "We are so proud of you, we are toasting with you, and we're going to show you all the highlights."