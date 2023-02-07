Jim Carrey's unique living situation revealed after listing $28m LA home The Mask actor has lived in the home for 30 years

Jim Carrey appears to be making moves to cement his retirement from acting after putting his sprawling ranch home on the market for a whopping $28.9 million.

The Mask actor has lived in the primarily one-story property for 30 years and initially purchased the lavish estate in 1994 for $3.8 million. Spanning more than 12,700 square feet, the home boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms and is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, right in the heart of Brentwood, Los Angeles.

Inside Jim's home is just as impressive, with "contemporary interiors, which are lofty, inviting, and flooded with natural light," according to Sotheby's International Realty listing.

The living, dining, and family rooms boast fireplaces with beamed ceilings and skylights. Glass doors open to a courtyard patio for indoor-outdoor living and optimal sunlight.

The chef's kitchen has "ample cabinetry and superior appliances" and even comes with an indoor BBQ alongside a breakfast room with views of pear trees outside.

Jim has lived in the home for 30 years

There is also a large gym, office, and ensuite secondary bedrooms, as well as a custom art deco theatre. Outside the home is a "tennis court, gazebo, waterfall pool and spa, pool house with bar, fireplace, and separate infrared sauna and steam room, as well as entertaining patios, large grassy areas, a designated vegetable garden, plus meandering paths leading to a peaceful yoga and meditation platform".

Last April, Jim announced that he was planning on "retiring" from acting following the release of Sonic The Hedgehog 2, and now it appears he could be planning on leaving LA altogether.

Jim announced plans to retire from acting in 2022

"For three decades it's been a sanctuary for me, but I don't spend a lot of time there now and I want someone else to enjoy it like I have," the 61-year-old told The Post in a statement, adding that he was ready for, "Cha cha cha cha … Changes," referencing the iconic David Bowie song.

As for where he will go next, it wouldn't be surprising if the actor permanently relocated to Hawaii considering he spends much of his time there.

Jim owns a property in Maui, confirming on his website in 2017 that he is a resident of the island after buying a home near the waterfront in Makena, and according to reports, some of his art is even displayed in the local Wyland Gallery.

