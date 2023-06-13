Jim Carrey lists $26.5m mansion with museum bathroom and waterfall swimming pool – take a tour

Actor Jim Carrey is parting ways with his home of 30 years – and just wait until you see inside

Jim Carrey has been toying with the idea of retiring from acting, and it seems as though he's making a big change in his personal life too – parting ways with his home of 30 years.

The star has listed his impressive Brentwood mansion for a dazzling $26.5 million, dropping it recently from his original asking price of $28.9 million.

From its unbelievable museum-like bathroom through to the double-height ceilings and waterfall swimming pool in the yard, it is an enchanting home that one lucky buyer is going to be thrilled with.

© Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty / toptenrealestatedeals.com Jim Carrey is selling his home

Take a look around Jim Carrey's five-bedroom pad thanks to photos on toptenrealestatedeals.com.

Jim Carrey's lounge

© Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty / toptenrealestatedeals.com Jimmy Carrey's lounge is so beautiful

The modern living space features two white sofas and vaulted ceilings adding drama to the room. The skylights and bi-fold doors flood the room with light and Jim's zany artworks provide personality.

Jim Carrey's dining room

© Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty / toptenrealestatedeals.com Jim Carrey's statement home is on the market

The rainbow touches continue in the dining room where there is a vast rainbow rug, electric blue fireplace surround and more art on the walls. The glass dining table and grey chairs provide the perfect contrast to all of the quirky pieces.

Jim Carrey's bedroom

© Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty / toptenrealestatedeals.com The property boasts luxurious bedrooms

The bedroom could be mistaken for a five-star hotel with plush headboard on the large bed, high-end lighting and a mixture of beautiful textiles like a woven rug and patterned cushions. The boudoir also benefits from built-in wardrobes and is just steps away from patio doors.

Jim Carrey's bathroom

© Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty / toptenrealestatedeals.com The bathroom is a sight to behold

The most striking room in the house has to be Jim's marble clad bathroom with mirrors and statues. It could be a museum or a plush hotel and it's like nothing we've ever seen before.

Jim Carrey's garden

© Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty / toptenrealestatedeals.com Jim Carrey's pool has its own waterfall

The magical sanctuary has a stunning outdoor space with unique pool featuring a waterfall, a tennis court and a beautiful relaxation area.

More about Jim Carrey's home

© Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty / toptenrealestatedeals.com The actor even has a tennis court on site

Other highlights of the property currently owned by The Mask star include a chef's kitchen, private movie theater room and an outdoor bar. As well as being the perfect place to host epic parties, this beautiful resort-like space is a zen sanctuary. The actor said his home was "a place of enchantment and inspiration" and he hopes it will continue to be "a magical sanctuary" for the next real estate buyer. There's even a yoga and meditation deck!

Brentwood is a popular address for celebrities with the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and LeBron James residing nearby.

Jim has not revealed where he will be living after he sells up, so watch this space!