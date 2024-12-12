Jim Carrey says 'I need money' as he comes out of retirement — Sonic star's net worth revealed

Jim Carrey earned a staggering amount of money from his multitude of box office hits spanning almost three decades.

In the late 1990s and 2000s, the Dumb & Dumber star was consistently one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world and made history as the first actor to earn $20 million for a single film for his role in The Cable Guy.

He amassed a $300 million fortune, and yet, he now says he has returned to the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise because: "I need the money."

So, what is Jim's net worth now and what has he spent his phenomenal wealth on?

Highest paid

Celebrity net worth reported that between 1994 and 2008 alone, Jim earned $200 million from salaries and bonuses.

Over the next decade, he earned at least another staggering $100 million from his hit movies such as Liar Liar, Batman Forever, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Yes Man.

Jim made Forbes' list of the highest-paid actors in 2011 when he was pulling in a reported $20 million per movie at his peak.

© Getty Images Jim previously said he was retiring

Retirement

While on the red carpet of the latest Sonic movie, the Associated Press reminded Jim of his statement about stepping back from the limelight in 2022.

At the time, he said: "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break."

Big spender

© Getty Images Jim as Ace Ventura in 1995

Jim then confessed that money played a key factor in bringing him back in front of the camera.

He laughed when his quote was read back to him and told the outlet: "That may have been by a hyperbole." But then said: "I came back to this universe 'cause, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch," and then quipped: "I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly."

Although, he doesn't want fans think that's all it's about. "At the same time, it had heart, and that's why I did it the first time," Jim said. "There was something beautiful about the heart of the piece.'

Net worth

© Getty Images He's returned to the Sonic franchise

Jim once had a net worth of $300 million, and while his current wealth is nothing to be sniffed at, it's almost half of what it once was.

Celebrity net worth claims it currently sits at $180 million.

Multi-million dollar homes

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Jim sprawling estate

While Jim didn't elaborate on the "stuff," he's been spending his money on, he has a hefty property portfolio to care for.

This includes one particularly costly home, which he put on the market in 2023, but it's refusing to budge.

The five-bedroom, Los Angeles mansion was first listed for a staggering $28.9 million, but Jim has had to slash the price several times and it is now priced at $19 million.

© Getty Images Jim has a long and decorated career

"For three decades it's been a sanctuary for me, but I don't spend a lot of time there now and I want someone else to enjoy it like I have," he told The New York Post when he first listed it.

He has several other homes across the globe and an impressive collection of luxury cars too.