Kyra Sedgwick's impressive property portfolio with Kevin Bacon in photos

Kyra Sedgwick, one of Hollywood's most beloved stars (and certainly one half of one of Hollywood's most beloved couples), celebrates her 60th birthday today, August 19, at her lush farm home.

The actress received the surprise of a lifetime from her husband Kevin Bacon, who she married in 1988, when he presented her with two new additions to their farm – a pair of Highland cows named Tater and Tot.

Take a look below at his sweet surprise, plus how Kyra quickly fell into mom mode with them…

WATCH: Kevin Bacon surprises Kyra Sedgwick on her 60th birthday

The couple's huge farm is just one of the three impressive properties they own throughout the country. Take a look at Kyra's property portfolio with Kevin below…

© Instagram Farm in Connecticut The couple's home for over four decades has been a 40-acre farm in Sharon, Connecticut, which Kevin first bought in the early 1980s, having never owned a home before or even been to Connecticut. The estate serves as the couple's getaway from Manhattan, a few hours away via the train. It boasts wide open spaces, screened porches to enjoy the sunset, facilities for many fruits and vegetables to grow, and of course, lots of farm animals, specifically Kevin's favorites – goats! Others include pigs, alpacas and miniature horses The purchase came before he broke into major stardom with Footloose in 1984, and when he began dating Kyra in 1983, she lived there with him too. Although she quickly decided that full-time farm life wasn't for her, and she needed a link back to New York City.

© Instagram "Kyra went, 'Guess what? I'm done.' It was reverse Green Acres," the actor recalled in an interview with Esquire, around the time their kids Travis and Sosie were about four and six. "She was like, 'I want to go have lunch with my friends. I want to be able to go to Bergdorf's.'" "I'm making her sound very shallow, but she's not that way at all," he noted, adding: "Really, she just felt very isolated." However, he pointed out that splitting their time between New York City and Connecticut was the right call. "Once again, one hundred percent right. It was the best thing for our children. It was the best thing for our marriage. It was the best thing, even from a real-estate investment standpoint."

© Instagram Manhattan apartment Kevin and Kyra own an apartment in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, the home where they primarily raised their kids when not on their farm. To this day, the couple split their time nearly 50/50 between their farm and the city, depending on work commitments. While they don't share as many glimpses into their NYC home or talk about it as much as their colorful farm, it includes much of the same eclectic attention to detail, including patterned and tiled kitchen backsplashes, colorful marble countertops, sleek white cabinets, and enough space to host a 40 person party!

© Alamy Stock Photo Los Feliz residence In 2011, Kyra and Kevin purchased a home in Los Angeles for $2.5 million, aiming to be closer to their daughter Sosie Bacon, an actress as well. While they still own their California home, they spend less time there versus their homes on the East Coast. Located in the popular Los Feliz neighborhood near The Greek Theatre and the Griffith Observatory, the mid-century property, which was originally built in 1957, boasts 2,760 square feet of living space, two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, high ceilings, a gym, an office, a pool, and panoramic views of the city.