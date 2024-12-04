Kyra Sedgwick opens her house to 40 family members in new photos that get fans talking

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon hosted quite the Thanksgiving extravaganza last week.

The Footloose actor and The Summer I Turned Pretty actress are based between their apartment in New York City and a farm in Connecticut, and left fans seriously impressed as they revealed they hosted a whopping 40 guests for the holiday.

They couple has been married since 1988, and share two kids, Travis Bacon, 35, and Sosie Bacon, 32.

Following the family's Thanksgiving celebrations, Kyra took to Instagram to share a glimpse of them, revealing that she actually helped with the cooking this year.

She first shared a photo of herself in the kitchen, looking back with a smile at the camera as she cooked something on the stove, followed by one of the Bacon-Sedgwick's feast, which included turkey, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, brussel sprouts, and more.

Lastly, she shared another photo of her in the kitchen with a friend cooking, and one of Kevin carving up the turkey.

"I usually never cook on Thanksgiving, but this year I finally found myself in the kitchen happy to contribute my lentils and sweet potatoes recipe to this insanely beautiful spread… for 40 people!!!!"

© Instagram Kyra shared a glimpse of the Thanksgiving festivities

"And, oh boy was it a lot of work," she confessed, though noted: "But I was grateful to be able to do it! It takes a village!!"

© Instagram Kevin took care of the turkey

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, plus commend Kyra, with one writing: "You are my inspiration," as others followed suit with: "The Thanksgiving of my dreams," and: "Everything looks delicious. Happy holidays to you and your family," as well as: "Looks like an amazingly happy Thanksgiving!"

© Gilbert Flores The Bacon-Sedgwick family earlier this year

This isn't the first time the family takes on such big Thanksgiving festivities. Last year, Kevin, himself the youngest of six children, told People: "We have a big Thanksgiving at our house, we always do," adding: "Kyra's got a big family, I've got a big family."

© Getty The pair met on the set of their 1988 film Lemon Sky

He further shared: "Everyone comes on Wednesday and we just start to do some cooking, and then the cooking continues, absolute bedlam all morning," and: "We have the parade on the little tiny kitchen TV, the kids are running around like lunatics…" he added.

On the Bacon side, Kevin's siblings are Karin, born in 1940, Elinor, born in 1941, Hilda, 77, Kira, 75, and Michael, 74. Kyra's siblings are half-brother Mike Stern, 71, plus Holly, 69, and Robert, 63. The couple's children also have their own significant others; Sosie has been dating actor Scoot McNairy since 2021, and Travis has been dating make-up artist Angelina Sambrotto for the last five years.