Argos' garden furniture for 2022 might be its best yet

When the sunshine finally filters through those clouds, there's nothing better than setting up camp in your own back garden.

Creating your own private slice of paradise is all about finding the perfect outdoor pieces, and now that Argos' 2022 garden furniture collection has dropped, you can shop the chicest styles for summer – think outdoor rattan sofas, printed hammocks, statement sun loungers and garden benches.

Whether you're looking to transform your garden into a tranquil space, or the ultimate alfresco dining destination for friends and family, Argos' garden furniture collection is not to be missed – and it just might be the best one yet. Here's why...

Home Lexy Four Seater Rattan Garden Sofa Set, £750, Argos

A contemporary crowd-pleaser, this outdoor sofa set will give your patio a new lease of life. Designed for chilling in the sunshine, relax in one of the 2 modern egg-shaped chairs or stretch out on the spacious sofa, before serving light bites on the sleek glass top table.

Saturn Eight Seater Rattan Garden Sofa Set, £1100, Argos

This seriously cool garden set includes a six-seater curved sofa and two matching stools. Doubling up as both a dining area and daybed, it seats eight people and will arrive alongside ten gorgeous grey cushions.

Habitat Metal Hammock, £100, Argos

Adorned in a modern boho print, sun it up in this luxurious garden hammock! All you'll need is a good page-turner, some snacks and a cocktail in hand, and you're good to go.

Habitat Malta Four Seater Rattan Effect Patio Set, £530, Argos

Perfect for summer celebrations, Argos is selling this four-seater rattan effect patio set from the Habitat range. Smart and sophisticated, you can also shop matching chairs, stools and side tables online.

Habitat Lemon Folding Metal Sun Lounger, £38, Argos

Calling all sun worshippers! Add a hint of zest to your garden decor with this lovely lemon-print lounger.

Two Seater Rattan Garden Bistro Set, £400, Argos

A versatile addition to your garden, Argos' hand-woven chairs and matching side table set can be stacked neatly together for easy storage. Take the party outside and kick back in the Insta-worthy egg-shaped seats with a cold G&T.

Habitat Samoa Four Seater Eucalyptus Garden Patio Set, £500, Argos

An ideal choice for alfresco dining, Habitat's four-seater set comes in a warm wood finish that'll brighten up your garden. Made from FSC eucalyptus, this angular, ridged design is sturdy, durable and naturally modern. It can also double up as an outdoor workspace when the sun comes out.

Habitat Magnus Four Seater Concrete Patio Set, £700, Argos

Designed to withstand all weathers, this concrete look garden table comes with four matching stools. Creating a modern-luxe aesthetic, thanks to the chunky graphic shapes and stark shade, just make sure you store it inside during the winter months for prolonged use.

Habitat Indu Three Seater Metal Garden Bench, £140, Argos

Just imagine how stunning this green metal garden bench will look positioned amidst your favourite summer flowers. Imbuing a minimalist park style, the matte painted finish keeps it looking brand new year after year. Plus, if you're not a fan of DIY then rest assured – it'll arrive fully assembled – winning.

Habitat Set of Outdoor Cushion, £15, Argos

When it comes to shopping for garden furniture, it's all about those small finishing touches. Creating an on-trend tropical vibe, these Italian printed fern leaf cushions will soften your sets beautifully.

