Way Day is here! Shop the 9 best garden deals in Wayfair's biggest sale of the year

If you've been looking for some home and garden buys to give your house a makeover, you're in luck – Wayfair's big WAY DAY sale is here! For 48 hours only – ending midnight GMT April 29 – you can grab some amazing deals in Wayfair's BIGGEST sale of the year!

You'll find deals like:

And of course, some great garden buys, including garden furniture sets starting at under £100.

In fact, we were so enticed by the Way Day garden deals, we created this edit of the best garden deals in the sale so you can get your outdoor space ready for summer.

And are you in the US? Don’t worry – you can shop amazing WAY DAY bargains on the US Wayfair site.

So don’t wait another minute to elevate your outdoor space – get shopping!

Shop the best Way Day garden deals at Wayfair:

Dale indoor/outdoor rug was £27.99 now £14.99, Wayfair

Caldean Retro Outdoor Lights, was £68.23 now £39.9, Wayfair

Chumley Hanging Swing Chair with Stand, was £415.99, now £239.99, Wayfair

Dakota Fields plant stand was £131.99 now £107.99, Wayfair

7-Seater Bojan Wooden Seat Set was £439.99 now £359.99, Wayfair

Arkin reclining sun lounger, was £56.99, now £38.99, Wayfair

Donaldson Parasol, was £176.99 now £104.99, Wayfair

Nieman Planter Bench was £309.99 now £269.99, Wayfair

Dayana 2-Seater Bistro Set was £379.99, now £299.99, Wayfair

Whether you want to make cooking more fun and easy, add some cheery new colours and vibes to your home or spruce up your garden, the Wayfair Way Day sale has you covered.

