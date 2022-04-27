Way Day is here! Shop the 9 best garden deals in Wayfair's biggest sale of the year

Karen Silas
Way Day 2022: Shop Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year, with amazing discounts on furniture and homeware, including the best deals for your garden.
If you've been looking for some home and garden buys to give your house a makeover, you're in luck – Wayfair's big WAY DAY sale is here! For 48 hours only – ending midnight GMT April 29 – you can grab some amazing deals in Wayfair's BIGGEST sale of the year!
You'll find deals like:
And of course, some great garden buys, including garden furniture sets starting at under £100.
In fact, we were so enticed by the Way Day garden deals, we created this edit of the best garden deals in the sale so you can get your outdoor space ready for summer.
And are you in the US? Don’t worry – you can shop amazing WAY DAY bargains on the US Wayfair site.
So don’t wait another minute to elevate your outdoor space – get shopping!
Shop the best Way Day garden deals at Wayfair:
Dale indoor/outdoor rug was £27.99 now £14.99, Wayfair
Caldean Retro Outdoor Lights, was £68.23 now £39.9, Wayfair
Chumley Hanging Swing Chair with Stand, was £415.99, now £239.99, Wayfair
Dakota Fields plant stand was £131.99 now £107.99, Wayfair
7-Seater Bojan Wooden Seat Set was £439.99 now £359.99, Wayfair
Arkin reclining sun lounger, was £56.99, now £38.99, Wayfair
Donaldson Parasol, was £176.99 now £104.99, Wayfair
Nieman Planter Bench was £309.99 now £269.99, Wayfair
Dayana 2-Seater Bistro Set was £379.99, now £299.99, Wayfair
Whether you want to make cooking more fun and easy, add some cheery new colours and vibes to your home or spruce up your garden, the Wayfair Way Day sale has you covered.
