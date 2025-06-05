Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rod Stewart's running track at home for 100m world record attempt aged 80
Rod Stewart in a red leopard-print outfit© Dave Benett/Getty Images for The

The legendary rock musician and wife Penny Lancaster have state-of-the-art athletic amenities

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Sir Rod Stewart sparked concern for his fans when he canceled another Las Vegas residency show this week amid grappling with the flu.

After pulling out of his show at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace on June 1 due to "not feeling very well", the 'Maggie May' hitmaker, 80, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 4 to state his show scheduled for Thursday would not be going ahead either.

"I'm awfully sorry to have to cancel my show June 5th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace," the musician told his fans. 

A woman with long, wavy blonde hair and a man with spiked light brown hair, wearing layered necklaces and an open shirt, pose together and smile in front of a blurred yellow background© Getty
Sir Rod Stewart has been forced to cancel two of his upcoming Las Vegas shows

"My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding."

Apart from his recent ill health, the legendary musician puts in a lot of effort into keeping on top of his health and fitness, and the private running track at his grand estate certainly helps.

An older man with spiky blond hair wears a black patterned blazer, white shirt, and black tie, posing in front of a purple background with wooden geometric shapes.© Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Rod Stewart arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Rod Stewart's private sprint track to keep on top of fitness

Rod and his wife, Penny Lancaster, 54, are fortunate to own more than one home.

The couple, who married in 2007 and share two sons together, own a mansion in Essex worth more than £8 million, plus an enormous Beverly Hills compound he's owned since the early 1990s worth more than £70 million.

A large country estate with a white mansion, surrounded by green lawns, trees, a tennis court, an outdoor swimming pool, a patio area, and a gazebo, set in a spacious rural landscape.© Shutterstock
Rod Stewart's house in Essex where he takes part in swim training with his PT of over 35 years

Rod has an impressive home gym and health amenities in both homes, so whether he's in the US or the UK, he always has the opportunity to exercise and train.

In a recent interview with AARP - The Magazine, Sir Rod shared that he has a private sprint track at home where he's been attempting to break the world record for an 80-year-old running the 100 metre-sprint.

It's not known which house has the sprint track, but both properties boast a generous amount of land, so they would fit in at either home.

A gym decorated with green and white sports scarves, posters, and memorabilia. Exercise equipment is arranged around the room, and a person in green sportswear stands in the center, facing the camera.© Instagram
The singer's gym is state of the art

In addition to his race track at home, he has a state of the art gym where he trains with his PT of 35 years. The room is decked out with equipment such as weights, cross trainers, yoga mats and more.

Rod also shared that he partakes in a lot of swimming to keep his lung capacity optimal to help his breath control while singing and performing on stage.

A man in a black suit with a white scarf and a woman in a black skirt and striped shirt smiling as they walk together outdoors.© Getty
Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster wed in 2007

"We do a lot of underwater training, where the trainer throws a brick into the pool and I have to dive in, push the brick to the end of the pool, and come up."

He added: "Frank Sinatra once said to me, 'Rod, the secret to being a great singer is having powerful lungs. Do lots of underwater swimming, where you hold your breath.'"

A performer in a shiny silver jacket and striped pants sings on stage, holding a microphone and raising one arm, with stage lights and steps in the background.© Shutterstock
Sir Rod Stewart's residency in Las Vegas runs until the end of the year

Rod's ongoing health issues spark support from fans

Rod's first announcement of his canceled show read: "I'm sorry to inform you that I'm not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10. Your tickets will be valid for the new date. - Sir Rod."

His second cancellation prompted a wave of support from his fans. One wrote: "Gutted – here in Vegas from the UK as part of my husband's 50th birthday – planned our trip to see you – get better soon – health before anything xx."

Another said: "Take care and take your time, Sir. Heal quickly, you absolute treasure."

