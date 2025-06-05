Sir Rod Stewart sparked concern for his fans when he canceled another Las Vegas residency show this week amid grappling with the flu.

After pulling out of his show at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace on June 1 due to "not feeling very well", the 'Maggie May' hitmaker, 80, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 4 to state his show scheduled for Thursday would not be going ahead either.

"I'm awfully sorry to have to cancel my show June 5th at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace," the musician told his fans.

© Getty Sir Rod Stewart has been forced to cancel two of his upcoming Las Vegas shows

"My doctor ordered a bit more rest while I recover from the flu. Thanks for your love and understanding."

Apart from his recent ill health, the legendary musician puts in a lot of effort into keeping on top of his health and fitness, and the private running track at his grand estate certainly helps.

© Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Rod Stewart arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Rod Stewart's private sprint track to keep on top of fitness

Rod and his wife, Penny Lancaster, 54, are fortunate to own more than one home.

The couple, who married in 2007 and share two sons together, own a mansion in Essex worth more than £8 million, plus an enormous Beverly Hills compound he's owned since the early 1990s worth more than £70 million.

© Shutterstock Rod Stewart's house in Essex where he takes part in swim training with his PT of over 35 years

Rod has an impressive home gym and health amenities in both homes, so whether he's in the US or the UK, he always has the opportunity to exercise and train.

In a recent interview with AARP - The Magazine, Sir Rod shared that he has a private sprint track at home where he's been attempting to break the world record for an 80-year-old running the 100 metre-sprint.

It's not known which house has the sprint track, but both properties boast a generous amount of land, so they would fit in at either home.

© Instagram The singer's gym is state of the art

In addition to his race track at home, he has a state of the art gym where he trains with his PT of 35 years. The room is decked out with equipment such as weights, cross trainers, yoga mats and more.

Rod also shared that he partakes in a lot of swimming to keep his lung capacity optimal to help his breath control while singing and performing on stage.

© Getty Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster wed in 2007

"We do a lot of underwater training, where the trainer throws a brick into the pool and I have to dive in, push the brick to the end of the pool, and come up."

He added: "Frank Sinatra once said to me, 'Rod, the secret to being a great singer is having powerful lungs. Do lots of underwater swimming, where you hold your breath.'"

© Shutterstock Sir Rod Stewart's residency in Las Vegas runs until the end of the year

Rod's ongoing health issues spark support from fans

Rod's first announcement of his canceled show read: "I'm sorry to inform you that I'm not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10. Your tickets will be valid for the new date. - Sir Rod."

His second cancellation prompted a wave of support from his fans. One wrote: "Gutted – here in Vegas from the UK as part of my husband's 50th birthday – planned our trip to see you – get better soon – health before anything xx."

Another said: "Take care and take your time, Sir. Heal quickly, you absolute treasure."