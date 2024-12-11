Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may now live alone in their $27 million Manhattan townhouse – but they've made sure their three children's presence inside the home is never forgotten.

The LIVE with Kelly and Mark stars recently invited Architectural Digest inside their 7,796-square-foot home and revealed the unique artwork they had commissioned in tribute to their kids Michael, 27, Joaquin, 21, and daughter Lola, 23.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Ripa unveils Christmas decorations inside $27m home

During the home tour, Kelly and Mark gave a glimpse inside their sprawling master bedroom before they unveiled three large eyeballs adorning the wall in the hallway outside their room.

"By the way, those are our kids' eyes," Mark, 53, explained. "They don't live here anymore, so when we leave our bedroom, it feels like they're still with us."

Kelly, 54, added: "And I could stare at my kids' eyes forever. I just think they’re great."

The couple explained that the intricate artwork was created by artist Marc Quinn, who has been incorporating irises into his work since 2009.

© Architectural Digest/YouTube Kelly and Mark have their children's eyeballs outside their bedroom

"He photographs the eye and he paints the eye but from the inside looking out," Kelly said. "So it's not a print. It's not a photograph," she added.

Kelly and Mark are now empty nesters after their youngest, Lola, left the family home to attend college. She is currently living in London alongside her boyfriend, while Michael resides in Brooklyn and works with Bravo Productions, and Joaquin is currently a senior at the University of Michigan.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark's three children have now all left home

The couple bought their Upper East Side townhouse 12 years ago and have since turned it into their "forever home".

"We've moved several times in our lives, but no matter where we go, for me, this is my forever home," Kelly explained.

"When I walked in here, I was like, 'This is the final place where I will live.' I love this house so much."

She added: "I don't want to sound morbid, but they'll have to carry me out of here feet first because I have gotten good and comfortable in this house."

The five-story home is a modern marvel, boasting touches of French and old Hollywood glamor, which Kelly revealed was inspired by the film Mommie Dearest.

It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, an extravagant foyer that resembles a hotel, and an elevator to take the family up to their rooftop, which has its own bar.

© Getty images Kelly and Mark own a $27m townhouse in Manhattan

Their communal spaces feature more grandiose art pieces, like a Gloria Vanderbilt painting, 1940s dining room chairs by artist and furniture designer Maurice Jallot, a Napoleon-style secretary desk, dual Art Deco-style armoires, and 18th-century tapestries.

"At first we were sort of dubious on the idea of tapestries. I was like, we're still young people!" Mark confessed. But once they were hung, he came around to them. "They are super groovy."