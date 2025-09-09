Beyoncé spotted at UK garden centre amid 58-acre Cotswolds estate purchase

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are set to be the latest A-listers putting down roots in the popular UK destination of the Cotswolds. Famed for its beauty, it's quickly becoming a new hotspot for Hollywood stars, joining the likes of the Beckhams in finding their perfect countryside sanctuary. It's been reported that plans have now been approved for the 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer to commence building a giant mansion on a 58-acre plot of land, which is said to be in Wigginton, according to The Times. The singer has even been spotted at a local garden centre. Is Beyoncé going to be turning her back on the US? Here's everything we know so far…

The superstars already have multiple properties to call home, including their main Californian pad, but it seems the UK is also on the agenda. The property, which hasn't even been built yet, is likely to have at least seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and it will have incredible views as the plot has a lake on it too. Considering the size of this kind of build project, it could be well into 2026 before there's a fully-fledged livable house for the couple and their children, Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Cotswolds is becoming very popular

Will Beyoncé leave the US?

While many Americans have been fleeing the States and choosing to settle down in the UK, it doesn't appear like that's the plan for the Carter family. They have a show-stopping, $200 million property in California that they bought in 2023, and it seems unlikely that they would be parting ways with it now. The striking concrete building boasts 30,000 sq ft of space and includes an outdoor pool, a huge terrace and its very own museum room.

© Getty Images The stars are making big real estate moves

Celeb spotting in the Cotswolds

Simon Cowell, Elizabeth Hurley, Kate Winslet, Kate Moss, Hugh Grant and even Prince Andrew's daughter, Princess Beatrice, are just a few of the well-known names who have now made the Cotswolds their home. While many go under the radar seamlessly, others have ruffled feathers in the local area. Jeremy Clarkson is known for clashing with both the council and neighbours over his Diddly Squat Farm. It brings a lot of tourism to the area, and for some, that ruins the tranquillity of the location.

© Amazon Studiops The Cotswolds is where Jeremy Clarkson's farm and pub are

The Oxford Mail has reported that Queen Bey herself has been seen at Burford Garden Company. Perhaps the singer was scouting out which plants she fancied for her new backyard. Please don't tell us she can sing, dance and is also a dab hand in the garden – is there anything she can't do?