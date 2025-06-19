All the signs Beyoncé, Jay-Z and three kids could be planning US exit

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their three children, Blue Ivy, 13, and eight-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, have recently touched down in Paris as the superstar performer, 43, gets ready for the France leg of the Cowboy Carter tour.

The 'Bodyguard' singer, who kicked off the tour in April, will perform at the Stade de France, which is in Saint-Denis, on June 19, 21 and 22 in support of her multiple award-winning 2024 album, Cowboy Carter.

But as much as it's known among the Beyhive that Beyoncé and Jay-Z love spending time in the French capital, it comes off the back of an extra special stint in London after Queen Bey performed six nights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Beyoncé is vocal about her love for the English capital, and it's also been recently reported that the Carter family could be set to make the UK more of a permanent base for their family.

Beyoncé recently wrapped a six-show run in London View post on Instagram

Signs the Carters could be set for major family upheaval

The biggest hint that the couple could be set for a major family change is their reported visit to the Cotswolds area just last week.

According to the Oxford Mail, while Beyoncé and Jay-Z were in the country for the London Cowboy Carter gigs, the superstar couple headed to the Cotswolds to view a staggering mansion set on 5.5 acres of land close to Chipping Norton.

© Instagram Beyoncé performed six nights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

The publication also reported that the husband and wife, who married in 2008, flew by helicopter from the capital, landing at Enstone Airfield before viewing the private residence.

It's well-documented that the 'Crazy in Love' hitmakers typically stay at the royal-esque suite at the luxury hotel in central London, The Corinthia, whenever they're in the UK, but it's thought that the parents-of-three are eyeing up more of a permanent base to call their own for whenever they cross the pond.

If Beyoncé and Jay-Z do lay roots in the Cotswolds, it'll be the only property they own outside of the US. They'll also be in good company as other A-listers, including Ellen DeGeneres, Simon Cowell and the Beckhams, all own property nearby.

© Getty Images The quiet and beautiful area of the Cotswolds is a big draw for A-Listers

Reports also suggested that the devastating wildfires in LA at the beginning of the year prompted an urge to move away from the US, but there haven't been any reports suggesting Beyoncé and Jay-Z are planning on selling off their Stateside homes for good.

Another major hint that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are planning to call the UK their 'home away from home' is the tour schedule.

The mother-of-three decided to put on more shows in London than any other city she's visiting on the Cowboy Carter tour, including cities in her home country.

© Getty Images Jay-Z and Beyoncé are reportedly eyeing up a base in the UK

The major gigs, which wrapped on Monday, June 16, even broke a record for the megastar.

The Spurs Stadium concerts welcomed over 275,000 fans and grossed over £45,000,000, making it the most tickets and highest gross for any artist in the stadium's history.

© Instagram Beyoncé's run of shows at the Spurs stadium broke records

Another hint arguably came from Beyoncé herself when she was on stage during the closing night.

After becoming overwhelmed by a standing ovation and chanting from the crowd that lasted longer than a minute, the megastar became emotional and told the crowd how grateful she was that the UK always makes her and her family feel so welcome, before telling the crowd: "I don't wanna go home!"

© Beyoncé Beyoncé on the Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's epic property portfolio

The most impressive – and expensive – home in the Carters' property empire is their $200m mansion in Malibu, California.

The 30,000 sq ft. property – built entirely from concrete – sits on eight acres of land overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

© Instagram Beyoncé and Jay-Z reportedly viewed a property in the Cotswolds when they were in the UK

The Cécred Founder and the Roc Nation boss also own an $88 million mansion in Bel-Air, understood to be the family-of-five's primary residence.

The couple have also previously owned homes in the Hamptons, typically where they like to spend the summer, particularly on 4 July, and penthouses in New York City.