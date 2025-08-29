Are A-listers like Beyonce and Jay-Z ruining the 'tranquility' of the Cotswolds?

No 'flash in the pan'

Despite the celebrity Cotswolds influx incurring the displeasure of most of the region’s denizens, it doesn't look to end any time soon. Giles Lawton, national country house department at estate agency Strutt & Parker, assured me the Cotswolds craze is not just "flash in the pan". "The Cotswolds has long held an allure for celebrities and those in the public eye. It is peaceful and picturesque, yet it's far from sleepy. There's an astonishing number of celebrated pubs, restaurants, and members' clubs – particularly bearing in mind the area's size – so residents don't have to sacrifice culture for countryside."

© Strutt & Parker Finstock Manor, one of Strutt & Parker's Cotswolds properties

When on the hunt for their country bolthole, you can imagine the Hollywood A-lister has a rather extensive list of requirements to convince them to settle down, which don't necessarily include the typical Cotswolds cottage. "A sought-after home here often has the quintessential architectural charm of the Cotswolds, high levels of privacy, and a prime location to the popular hotspots," Giles told HELLO!. "Architecturally, if it's an older farmhouse or former rectory, the home will have been sensitively updated with modern touches and features – whether that's an impressive wellness centre, a high-spec kitchen, or a home cinema. Contemporary homes will be finished to a turnkey standard throughout, making it easy for those who split their time between here and elsewhere."

© @davidbeckham David enjoys the gardening aspect of his Cotswolds home

But it isn't enough for a home to be equipped with all the modern amenities, bringing the city to the countryside. A celebrity has criteria us mere mortals will not: the desire for high levels of privacy at all times, which Giles described as a "major factor" in the celebrity Cotswold criteria. There is a sense of the Cotswolds evolving into a playground for the rich and famous, rather than an area of natural beauty and a heritage which should be preserved. While it's easy to see how many view the celebrity presence in the Cotswolds as a major imposition – just ask West Oxfordshire council – I was surprised to find out that not all locals share animosity towards their celebrity neighbours.

© Alamy Stock Photo The village of Bibury is a tourist favourite

One told me: "There is no doubt a large number of celebrities and foreign nationals have moved to the Cotswolds and surrounding area either permanently or as weekenders, noticeably by an increasing number. As a local, I think this is a huge compliment to the Cotswolds, a stunning location with fantastic communication links and local facilities. The benefits to a local are far greater than any possible negatives due to the positive impact on house prices and local facilities constantly improving. It is also rather fun when out and about if you spot a famous or well-known person." Whichever way you fall, it's clear that the Cotswolds is only going to keep changing as it receives more celebrity attention, although for now the Land Rovers, £15 chocolate bars and glitterati don't look like they're going anywhere.