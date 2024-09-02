Inside George Stephanopoulos' poignant time away from GMA

George Stephanopoulos has been absent from Good Morning America for over a week, and has been spending some time outside of New York City.

The long-running news anchor and his wife Ali Wentworth are making the most of the last of the summer weeks at their beautiful home in the Hamptons.

Their house is the perfect place to host too, and they have had several famous friends over to visit over the past few days, including Sean Hayes and Scott Icenogle.

And while it looks like they are having a great time, it's been a time for the couple to re-adjust to being empty nesters again, following their daughters' return to college.

The couple had spent most of the summer in the Hamptons with their beloved children, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 19, but recently both were taken back to school for the new year ahead.

Inside George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth's Hamptons house during his time off from GMA

Ali shared a picture of herself trying to assemble a bunk bed in her teenager's dorm room several weeks ago after taking her youngest child back to college.

She wrote in the caption: "Who doesn’t love college move-in day? No air-conditioning. Need a degree in engineering to assemble anything. Who needs a shower caddy? And now I’m crying cause I already miss her…."

George and Ali have hosted many famous friends including Sean Hayes

Harper attends Vanderbilt University in Nashville, which is also where George's co-star Lara Spencer's daughter, Katherine, goes. The pair even made plans to meet in Nashville during the college drop-off weeks before doing so.

George has been absent from GMA all week and is enjoying time in the Hamptons

While it's been hard for George and Ali, Harper's return to Nashville was easier than it was last year.When she left in August 2023, Ali wrote on Instagram: "We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!"I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'."

She continued: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

George and Ali are making the most of their summer

Harper's personality, meanwhile, was revealed by her mom Ali in a sweet tribute message just before she left home.

During her high school graduation, the Ali's Well that Ends Well author wrote: "The baby daughter is launched! A perpetually optimistic, joyful, generous, empathetic, fun-loving, and wise human is spreading her wings! Bursting with love and pride! P.S. You know she is my daughter because she ran out after she graduated and got an ice cream cone across the street."

The couple recently dropped their youngest daughter Harper back off at college

Their oldest, Elliott, is a student at Brown University, and is going into her final year. She's stayed closer to home, with her college located in Rhode Island, although she has spent time in London on a study abroad semester.

