GMA's Robin Roberts' partner Amber Laign reveals distress after intruder at their Connecticut home - watch

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts shared some frightening videos showing her and her partner Amber Laign's reactions to intruders at their Connecticut home on Saturday.

The GMA host revealed via her Instagram story that bears had got in the way of the couple's weekend away from New York. Robin's clips, seemingly filmed by her partner of 18 years, documented from the moment the bears successfully climbed over their garden fence to when they later left the area.

As the video above shows, Robin was very protective of her partner Amber – who she is planning to marry later this year after almost 20 years together – as well as fascinated by what was going on when the bears entered their garden.

The popular TV personality then questioned if the couple should be alerting any authorities or friends about the event. Later on her Instagram, Robin shared a further update revealing that the bears had "got bored and decided to move on" – much to the relief of the couple.

© Getty Images Robin and Amber together at the GMA studios in 2022

However, the conscientious duo also reassured fans that they had been in touch with their neighbors to let them know that the bears were around in the neighborhood. "We called our neighbors to let them know they now have visitors," she said.

"Thankfully everyone is safe," the 63-year-old continued, before adding humorously: "Just a slice of weekend #countryliving. Don't see this in NYC!"

Robin and Amber regularly visit their $410k home in Connecticut in order to get away from the busy life they lead in the city each week. However, recently, the ABC star and her fiancée shared an extra special vacation away from work along with Robin's social media famous glam fam in Key West, Florida.

© Getty Images The pair met on a blind date in 2005

Robin and Amber provided glimpses of their fun vacation with their team via their socials, which showed everyone enjoying some sightseeing and relaxing by the water – with no bears around!

The TV personality capped off the trip with a photo of two glasses of champagne and the caption: "One last toast to a memorable Key West weekend. Sweet Amber and I had so much fun hosting #TeamRR. They are immensely talented and work incredibly hard every day so seeing them and their significant others relaxing, laughing and enjoying our happy place was special."

