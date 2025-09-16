Inside Frogmore's royal burial ground where the Duchess of Kent will be laid to rest

Following her passing on 4 September, the Duchess of Kent will be laid to rest at Frogmore after the funeral on Tuesday. Though a born and bred Yorkshirewoman, the late Duchess, who was 92 at the time of her passing, is being laid to rest in Windsor, and for a poignant reason. The Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore is a cemetery used by the British royal family for a number of years. Having been consecrated by the Bishop of Oxford in 1928, the Royal Burial Ground lies on the Home Park estate near Windsor Castle and sits adjacent to the Royal Mausoleum, where the tomb of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert is situated.

The burial ground was first established as the Royal Vault under St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, where royals, including King George IV and King William IV, had been laid to rest, was full. Since then, many members of the royal family, generally except for monarchs and their consorts, have been interred in the Royal Burial Ground, including Queen Victoria's children, Princess Helena, Prince Arthur, and Princess Louise.

© Getty The Royal Mausoleum and Royal Burial Ground sits in Frogmore Gardens, Windsor Home Park More recently, those who have been buried there include Katharine, Duchess of Kent's late brother-in-law, Sir Angus Ogilvy, who passed in 2005, and, before that, King George VI's sister-in-law, Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester. Rather fittingly, the adjacent Frogmore Gardens are home to the Duchess of Kent's Mausoleum, which was originally built in 1861 for Queen Victoria's mother, Princess Victoria, Duchess of Kent and Strathearn.

The Duchess of Kent's lasting legacy © Getty Images The Duchess of Kent married Prince Edward in 1961 As the Duchess of Kent is laid to rest, she will be remembered not only as an unwavering support for her husband, Prince Edward, but also as a mother, a grandmother, and a teacher. Katharine shared a daughter, Lady Helen Taylor, 61, and two sons, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, 63, and Lord Nicholas Windsor, 55, with her husband of 64 years. She was also a grandmother to 10 children, including Lady Amelia Windsor and her sister Lady Marina.

