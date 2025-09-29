Amanda Holden's 'boring' garden is unrecognisable following 8-week LA transformation

As summer draws to a close, Amanda Holden will not be able to make the most of the newly-renovated garden at her family home with Chris Hughes in Cobham. The Heart Radio star has been keeping fans updated with the progress of their home transformation, and the latest video was a tour around Amanda's completed outdoor kitchen, sitting areas and swimming pool. She had previously described the stretch of lawn outside her £7 million home as "boring" and said it looked like a "football pitch." Instead, she told fans she was hoping to "create Los Angeles outside" – and the finished result looks like she's succeeded!

Striped sunloungers in lemon yellow and white match the poolside umbrellas, offering a respite from the blazing summer sunshine, while the outdoor kitchen follows the same neon yellow colour scheme that wouldn't look out of place in Love Island's Mallorca villa. The splash of colour doesn't end there! The sliding doors of the garden room had been pulled open to reveal canary yellow armchairs and moody wallpaper.

© Instagram Amanda and Chris have built an outdoor swimming pool at their family home

Amanda, Chris and their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie, can not only enjoy a dip in the pool when the weather permits, but also keep warm in the hot tub, sink into the sofas around the fire pit, and relax next to the water features.

Home transformation

Walking fans through the renovation process, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared a video of the initial ideas stage with the landscapers, before they ripped out the shrubs and dug up the land to create the cool yet exotic Hollywood garden, complete with stepping stones and palm trees. "Have a look at the before, during and after of our wonderful garden renovation," she wrote.

"@iconiclandscapesuk collaborated with me and humoured my plan to bring some Californian magic to Surrey! Palm trees make me so happy!! My garden feels like a holiday! Alex, Mark and the incredible team just smashed it - they were brilliantly professional and kind to work with! Unflappable and completely flawless - it was all completed within eight weeks!"

© Instagram The Heart Radio star has shown off the grand hallway at her home

Inside, she has also tweaked the interiors to suit her taste. The home features a large hallway with marble-style floors, a grand piano and a sweeping staircase, an open-plan living area with deep blue panelled walls and a tropical-style bedroom for her daughter. She told The Mirror: "We used to have a dining room, but we turned it into a bar because the kitchen is big enough to have a table and I’d rather have people in there talking to me while I’m cooking, and then a bar next door."

© Instagram Amanda revealed she swapped her dining room for a home bar

Family move

Amanda moved into her new home in Surrey in 2023, after selling her previous London home, which she bought in 2015, for £5 million. Describing her new home, she told fans why she wanted to put her stamp on the interior, which is also Hollywood-themed.

The Britain's Got Talent star moved into her Surrey home in 2023

"It was the perfect house, and most people would have probably moved in and kept it the same, but it was a very pale, white and grey house and it’s not like that anymore. I am turning it into the Beverly Hills Hotel, that’s my aim. I have just planted two palm trees in the garden, which makes me feel so happy."