Kelly Ripa's palatial home undergoes transformation featuring her three children

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' stunning $27 million townhouse.

The couple live in a beautiful home in New York and Kelly gave a glimpse at its transformation for the holidays.

Taking to social media, the Live! host shared a video thanking Solvang Bakery for its gingerbread creation for her family.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's home looks magical

The camera panned around the impressive baked good, which was lit up and featured gingerbread men on the porch and the names of Kelly, Mark and their kids, Lola, Joaquin and Michael on the roof.

Their dogs Chewie and Lena featured too, along with Nutcracker soldiers and fake snow.

Kelly and Mark with their two oldest children, Lola and Michael

Behind the gingerbread home stood a beautiful Christmas tree adorned with bright, twinkling lights.

It stood floor to ceiling in the grand foyer of their plush pad.

"Thank you @solvangbakery," Kelly captioned the clip.

© Instagram They're also parents to Joaquin

Kelly and Mark have lived in their townhouse on the Upper East Side for over a decade and feel very much at home there.

However, they had to adjust to becoming empty-nesters as their children have left home.

The 7,796-square-foot home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms and Kelly and Mark are not ones to shy away from decorations.

© Photo: Instagram Chewie and Lena featured on the gingerbread home too

Whether it's a birthday, Halloween, Thanksgiving or Christmas, they love to go all out to make their home look festive.

Kelly previously revealed she still has ornaments for their tree from more than 30 years ago.

Kelly and Mark will be hoping their kids come to visit them over Christmas, as they normally do.

© Instagram They love the holidays

They were recently reunited for Thanksgiving despite Kelly teasing she was planning to cancel the festivities.

Michael lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, while Lola splits her time between NYC and London. Joaquin, meanwhile, is a student at the University of Michigan.

Becoming empty-nesters was tricky to navigate but they've now embraced it.

© Mike Coppola They're embracing being empty-nesters

Despite their privileged upbringing, Joaquin, Lola and Michael are all incredibly down-to-earth and hold strong work ethics.

During a chat with Daily Mail about raising her children, Kelly said of their upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."