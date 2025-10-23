Designer Themis Zouganeli's 'fun' Mykonos villa overlooking two Greek gods' mythical birthplace

Sculpted in sugar-white cubes and perched on a cliff, Themis Zouganeli's Mykonos home is more than eye-catching. And that’s before you take in the views, which stretch away across the pretty old town of Chora, over the Aegean Sea to the azure horizon. Designer Themis tells us: ''Tourists in search of the best photos often find their way to our doorstep. From up here you can see everything: the white washed houses, the windmills, the bay and, of course, the sacred isle of Delos where, according to myth, the gods Apollo and Artemis were born.''

As for those lucky guests invited inside by Themis and her husband Takis, they discover something else: true Greek hospitality amid an inviting, serene interior suffused with warmth and light. Like her late father, Kostas Zouganelis, a renowned nightclub owner, Themis is something of an ambassador for the Hellenic art of living. Her brand Themis Z offers fashion and homeware designed to showcase the country’s craftsmanship, including porcelain that’s found a fan in Queen Camilla. Passionate as Themis is about all things Greek, ''Mykonos has a special place in my heart'', she tells us.

Thanks to her parents, who helped to put the island on the jetset map, she has spent summers here since childhood. Takis’s family also fell under the island’s spell, so much so that they gave their son and his bride their stunning villa as a wedding gift. Now, the couple can share their island idyll with their own children, daughters Mary-Anna and Amalia. And while the family move between homes in London, Gstaad, and Athens, the longest, warmest days will always find them here.

Themis, what can you tell us about this house? Themis Zouganeli's Mykonos home is perched on a cliff ''We were very lucky because Takis's parents, who have visited Mykonos for years, wanted us to have our own base on the island. So they asked us to look for our dream home here. This house had the most spectacular view. Back then, it was completely different to what you see today. We've completely remodelled it, changing the layout, adding bedrooms and living rooms as well as renovating the entire exterior. It took about a year and a half, and after that, I started on the decoration."

How would you describe the interior? The couple renovated the entire house, inside and out, adding bedrooms and living areas ''I aimed for an elegant and minimalist Greek style, but one that is warm and welcoming. It's all earth tones and symmetry. I add colour with table decorations, flowers and candles.''

What does Mykonos mean to you? Themis enjoys being surrounded by nature ''It has a special place in my heart, as I've been coming here all my life and my father, who founded iconic nightclub 9 Muses, is part of the island's fabric. Even my surname, Zouganeli, is Mykonian! ''Also, I'm more and more drawn to living surrounded by nature, where you find a peace and spirituality that you can't in the city.''

How do you spend a typical day here? Interiors feature rush mats, wood and wicker furnishings in natural tones ''I'm always on the go. During the week, I work from home, designing and keeping in touch with my office in Athens. As well as a Themis Z boutique there, we have one here in the centre of Chora, which I visit every day. I love the architecture of the old town, with its whitewashed cobbled streets. I like to have dinner and enjoy the sunset in the Little Venice neighbourhood on the waterfront. "At the weekend, we usually spend the day at my late father's house at Agios Sostis, the island's most beautiful, unspoiled beach."

Do you like to entertain at home? The perfect place for a dinner party... ''We designed the villa for exactly that! So many visitors come to Mykonos, there are always interesting people to meet. We joke that we plan a dinner for 20 people and end up with 100, and that's no exaggeration''

Your father was a pioneer of the Greek nightlife scene, while your mother was a New York stylist. What have they passed on to you? Themis was inspired by her mother's style ''My father taught me the art of hospitality, the importance of positivity and the joy of living. My mother passed on her style and sophistication.''

Tell us about your family Themis is close to her family ''I met my husband Takis, a businessman, when I was 26. I was living in London and he was there for work. We met at the restaurant Momo; I was first drawn to him by his great sense of humour. ''We got married four years later and we have two daughters, Mary-Anna, 18, and 15-year-old Amalia. My family is everything to me; no matter how much I work, I never sacrifice family time. And I'm very lucky to have Takis's support. He holds everything together when I have to travel.''

What drove the decision to launch your brand? Home accessories reflect Themis personal asthetic ''It all came about very organically, without any grand plan. I was working in interior design and wanted to create a collection of home accessories that reflected my aesthetic; something that felt Greek but not folkloric, as well as being handmade here. We started with cushions, candles and vases, then moved on to tableware and fashion. Everything flowed quite naturally, although of course there was a lot of hard work and determination involved.''

Why is it so important to you that everything is made in Greece? Themis highlights the importance of supporting local craftsmanship ''I want to show the world the skill of our artisans and to support local communities. In the long term, it's craftsmanship and quality that give a brand meaning. Each of our pieces tells a story.''