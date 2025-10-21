Watch: Inside Ellen DeGeneres' stunning $18m Cotswolds estate with sleek furniture and lush countryside view

Ellen DeGeneres is settling into life in the Cotswolds just fine — as is her new pup! This week, the former talk show host took to Instagram and shared a video inside her massive Cotswolds home, featuring her and wife Portia de Rossi's dog Kid, playing with the couple's new pup Sport, who they have welcomed into their home following the May death of their other dog, Augie. The video also gave an impressive glimpse inside the home, including its seemingly never-ending backyard, all visible from the expansive living room, which houses various designer furniture items, including a Mies van der Rohe Barcelona daybed, a Hans Wegner Flag Halyard Chair, and what appears to be a Lalanne sheep stool.

"They've finally figured it out," Ellen wrote in her caption, referring to a previous video of the pups playing in which she stated that "Sport and Kid are figuring things out." She further shared: "We've all been sad since losing Augie. Sport has brought so much joy into the house and it makes us so happy to see Kid play again, even though he has a very unique style of play."

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to gush over it, with Ellen Pompeo writing: "I could watch this all day," as others followed suit with: "Oh my heart — I was absolutely glued to this video! It's the best thing I've seen on social media today," and: "The joy we didn't know we needed today," as well as: "Can watch this on loop. The sweetest thing ever!"

Ellen's $18 million estate in the celebrity-loved Cotswolds has become her new home base since moving from Montecito, California, where she and Portia previously owned several properties. The pair reportedly began house hunting last October before quickly finding a home and purchasing it soon after.