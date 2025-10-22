Sarah Ferguson's secret £4.25 million backup home amid calls to leave Royal Lodge

Amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, there are growing calls for Prince Andrew to be ousted from his home in Windsor, Royal Lodge. King Charles' brother has lived there since 2003, when he signed a lease drawn up by the Crown Estate. He currently resides there with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, despite the couple divorcing in 1996. It is unknown where the former Duke of York would reside should he be asked to depart the royal residence, but it turns out 66-year-old Sarah has a backup plan.

The mother-of-two is said to have purchased a multi-million-pound property in London in June 2022. Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show it is a terraced house with Georgian-style sash windows in Belgravia. It was reportedly once separated into two flats but has been converted into a single property, and is located close to many of London's most desirable hotspots.Although it's rather sweet, it's a far cry from the sprawling estate of Royal Lodge. But it could become Sarah's safe haven amid all of the drama.

How did Sarah afford the property?

Sarah and Andrew divorced in 1996 but remain living together

The MailOnline article reveals that the £4.25 million house was bought outright without the need for a mortgage. It was also stated that the deeds have a clause that the property cannot be sold on without signatures from Eugenie and Beatrice, so it will guarantee a future nest egg for the Princesses and their families.

While Sarah still lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge Windsor, she has previously admitted that she doesn't class the £30million residence as her "home". Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, Sarah confessed: "When I’m in the UK I’m lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn’t call it my home as that would be presumptuous."

Will Prince Andrew leave Royal Lodge?

In a special episode of A Right Royal Podcast, author Andrew Lownie, who wrote the bestselling book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, said he believes the only way Andrew could leave the property is "voluntarily." He continued: "Only pressure that could be put on him is how his daughters are treated and maybe if the screws are put on to them, in terms of their future, he might do that."





Where do Sarah Ferguson's daughters live?

Beatrice, Sarah and Eugenie together

Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their two daughters split their time between London and the Cotswolds. In the city, they have a base inside St James's Palace, and they have a countryside retreat in the Cotswolds, which is perfect for weekends. They also spent lots of time with Edoardo's son from a former relationship, Christopher Woolf.

Princess Eugenie also has a split living situation with a Portuguese base, thanks to her husband Jack Brooksbank's job. They also reside at their Kensington Palace home, Ivy Cottage. The couple have two boys together, August and Ernest.