Beyoncé's jaw-dropping $17 million move unveiled at her mega-mansion

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are expanding their $88 million Bel-Air estate, with renovation plans well under the way. The couple purchased the $17 million property adjacent to their expansive estate, with the intention to demolish it and extend their lawn. The hitmaker resides in the mega-mansion with her husband Jay-Z and their three children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir. The couple recently secured a $57.75 million mortgage on their property, which they originally purchased in 2017. The luxurious haven, which was purchased by the couple back in 2017, features eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, four pools, a spa and wellness center, a media room, entertaining terraces, a garage, a basketball court, and staff quarters.

The property comprises six separate structures spanning a total of 30,000 square feet. Originally designed by developer Dean McKillen, the home lies high up in the hills across two acres of land. The home’s floor-to-ceiling windows frame panoramic views of Los Angeles. In July 2022, Edward Enninful shared an insight into the singer's lavish adobe. "I’m a little stunned at how relaxed it all is," he wrote in the July 2022 issue of British Vogue, going on to share that her home was "impressively minimalist, with acres of white walls, gleaming glass and beautiful art."

© Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID Beyoncé and Jay Z's massive estate in Bel Air

While their Bel-Air estate serves as their primary residence, the couple also own a $200 million mansion in Malibu, in an area dubbed 'Billionaires' Row'. The 30,000 sq ft. property – built entirely from concrete – sits on eight acres of land overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It's reported to be the most expensive home ever sold in the entire state of California. The compound was designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando.

© Getty Images The couple are expanding their home

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's vast property empire is hardly surprising given their eye-watering net worth. Beyoncé is worth a staggering $700 million while Jay-Z has a reported $2.5 billion net worth. Together, they have accumulated over $3.2 billion. It seems the couple's children are well on their way to surpassing their parents' fortune. Beyoncé's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, has already joined her superstar mom on stage during major tours, while Rumi stepped into the spotlight during the Cowboy Carter Tour earlier this year.

In an interview with ELLE UK, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles revealed how her granddaughter got permission to join the tour. "Rumi, for the last tour, just every day, said, "I want to go out there. I want to,'" she shared. "She wanted to experience it, too. And so Beyoncé is allowing her to do it this time. And I’m really happy about it, because she has fun out there. She gets to be a kid, and when she gets offstage, she’s right back to being Rumi, the little kid, you know, the little seven-year-old, adorable."