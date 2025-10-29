Mark Wahlberg set to relocate family home with $37 million move

Mark Wahlberg has dropped an eye-watering $37 million on a luxurious new home in South Florida. The fully furnished Delray Beach estate, featuring Italian-inspired architecture and elegant interiors, sits within the exclusive gated community of Stone Creek Ranch. The 18,000-square-foot abode has been named Palazzo di Lago, channeling "the tranquil glamour of Lake Como" and the "seductive allure of Bond's Casino Royale", as per the listing. Developed and designed by Aldo Stark of Prestige Design Homes, the expansive residence greets visitors with a portico entrance accented by a waterfall feature and white marble floors. The 30-foot foyer boasts crystal chandeliers, a winding staircase, a lush plant wall, and striking polished marble paired with high-gloss Brazilian Guyana wood.

The actor's newest home to add to his extensive property portfolio features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a games room, a movie theater, a cigar lounge, two offices, two kitchens, a car gallery, and a wellness enclave. The surrounding 2.5-acre grounds are just as impressive, including a tennis court, a swimming pool, a guesthouse, and a swanky cabana.

© Getty Mark with his wife and children

Real estate agent Michael Costello represented Mark in the luxe purchase. "I first discovered Stone Creek Ranch back in, I think, 2018 [or] 2019," Michael told Fox Business. "I had a client living on the water in Gulf Stream, which is kind of northeast of Delray, and their kids were going to school more inland, and they were getting tired of the commute. And I kind of stumbled across Stone Creek Ranch, and you drive in there, and it's like this little oasis. There are beautiful lakes and bridges and large, large lots and beautiful homes." Stone Creek Ranch is described as "a haven where world-class design meets complete discretion".

Back in 2023, Mark sold his nearly $17 million Las Vegas home, only a year after he first purchased it. The actor and his wife, Rhea Durham, decided to relocate from California to Las Vegas with their four kids, Ella Rae, Michael, Brendan, and Grace, in 2022. "When we decided to move [to Las Vegas], we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place. And we now moved into another place," he told TODAY at the time. "The plan was always to build, not only a studio but a family home. We just moved from one house to another."

He continued: "I miss California, I miss the weather. But the kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]. I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip." Mark boasts an impressive property empire: in 2023, he sold his 30,500-square-foot French château in LA for $55 million. The star also owns a property in Nevada, where the family enjoys staying over the festive period.

Mark's net worth

The 54-year-old's eye-watering real estate portfolio is hardly surprising given his staggering net worth. Mark has a reported net worth of approximately $400 million.