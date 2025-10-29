Are you eligible for an energy bill discount this winter? Government urges certain households to act

The energy price cap rose again on 1 October, and an average household will now face a bill of £1,755 per year for electricity and gas, according to Ofgem. A revision of the cap will be announced on 25 November 2025 and made on 1 January 2026, but until then, there is one initiative spearheaded by the UK government to try and help those most affected. This winter, there is an energy bill discount (also known as Warm Home Discount) for up to six million households. Keep reading to discover if you could be benefiting from the one-off saving.

Government help with energy bills

Gov.uk explains the latest news about the policy, and their website reads: "More than a quarter of a million families will receive confirmation this week of their £150 discount on energy bills this winter, as part of the government's drive to help families tackle energy affordability and put money into people's pockets." By January, all of those who are eligible should be notified.

How do I know if I'm eligible for an energy bill discount?

If you are a bill payer on means-tested benefits, it means you now qualify for the Warm Home Discount, which will entitle you to a £150 discount off your electricity bill. The government explains that a letter will be sent to all those entitled to the discount before January. "For the vast majority of recipients, £150 will be automatically deducted off their energy bill and they don’t need to take any action. However, some households will need to provide extra information to ensure they get the discount." Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has said: "I would urge anyone who needs to provide extra information to follow the straightforward steps and make sure they get money off their bills this winter."

Be wary of any other correspondence you receive aside from an official letter, as this could well be a scam. Criminals have been coining in on vulnerable people who may be looking for ways to obtain discounts on things like energy bills. Money Saving Expert, Martin Lewis has been warning people to watch out as the scheme "inevitably means scammers will be taking advantage of it" and trying their luck with scams.

Tamsin Powell, Consumer Finance Expert at Creditspring believes the squeeze on households over things like energy bills and rising food prices will have a negative impact on Christmas spending. "As we move into winter, rising energy costs and Christmas spending will only add to the pressure. Many households will now be focusing on cutting back and reprioritising essentials, with day-to-day spending decisions becoming more about necessity than choice. Financial resilience is being tested, and small changes - like planning ahead, managing budgets closely, and seeking out support early - will be key to getting through the coming months," she said.

How to save money on heating

Looking to cut your heating costs? Little changes could make all the difference. Over my five years writing about homes I've racked up a variety of different hacks to avoid putting the heating on when I don't really need to. Stephen Day, a Heating Engineer from iHeat, speaking on behalf of Moneyboat urges people to make changes now before the weather gets even colder. "Small openings like keyholes and letterboxes can let in a surprising amount of cold air, particularly when the wind picks up, so look at covering them with insulating tape or using a letterbox brush. You can get these for less than £5 at most hardware stores, but they can make all the difference," he says. Another piece of handy advice from Stephen is the classic radiator hack. "If you struggle to feel the benefit of your radiators, try sticking some tin foil behind them," he says. It's an oldie but a goodie!