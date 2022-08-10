Don't Pay UK: What happens if you don't pay your energy bills? Everything you need to know

The stress of rising energy bills is mounting, and the UK is seeing a backlash in the form of the Don't Pay UK campaign.

The website states their aim: "We are demanding a reduction of energy bills to an affordable level. Our leverage is that we will gather a million people to pledge not to pay if the government goes ahead with another massive hike on 1 October."

But what really happens if you don't pay your energy bills?

Personal finance expert and co-founder of energy comparison site, Choosewisely.co.uk, Tara Flynn has warned people of the consequences of not paying bills.

Don't Pay UK are refusing to pay their direct debits

"If you don't pay your bills for months on end and ignore all requests from your energy provider for payment, your provider could issue you with a CCJ (County Court Judgment), which will be kept on record and appear on your credit report.

"Unless you pay what you owe within 30 days of receiving a CCJ, it will stay on your credit report for six years, meaning it will be challenging to apply for credit during that time, making it much harder to get a mortgage, loan, credit card or even a mobile phone contract," she explained.

Tara added: "I empathise with the campaign encouraging people to cancel their direct debits for their energy bills. I understand that for change to happen, sometimes you have to get radical, and I applaud the sentiment behind it when it feels like so little is being done to help. However, I'm gravely concerned about the long-term consequences of not paying energy bills for individuals."

Citizens Advice has recommended: "If you're struggling to afford your gas and electricity bills, contact your supplier to discuss ways to pay what you owe them.

Your supplier has to help you come to a solution. You should try to negotiate a deal that works for both of you. If you don’t try to negotiate with your supplier, they might threaten to disconnect you."

Can your energy supply be cut off?

In reality, yes. Energy providers do have the ability to do so, but there are some exemptions. If your supplier has signed up to the Energy UK Vulnerability Commitment, your supply will never be disconnected if you are disabled, have long-term health problems, have severe financial problems or have children under 6 years old living at home.

The cost of living is continuing to rise

How much are energy bills rising?

Figures suggest that an average bill could hit a staggering £3,582/year in October and £4,200/year in January.

Money expert Martin Lewis claims that "these amounts are unaffordable for millions" and has urged the government to act now to prevent this impending crisis.

