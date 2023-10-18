I'm a Homes Editor and here are my hacks to avoid putting the heating on just yet

The UK is experiencing a cold snap after an unseasonably warm September, but before you reach for your thermostat, have you considered holding off for a little while longer? I'm expecting my first baby shortly so very soon I'll have no choice but to heat my home to an optimum temperature at all times, but until then I'm fighting the urge to switch my radiators on to save a few pennies. Here are the savvy ways I'm staying warm until I can no longer hold out with the heating…

1. Switching on the electric fire

I have a faux log burner electric fire in my living room and it’s been a godsend now the weather has changed. First, I just flicked on the light to trick myself into thinking it was warmer and now I've progressed onto setting one for an hour in the morning and evening to ramp up the temperature when I'm on the sofa. It works out cheaper to heat just one room rather than switching on the gas boiler to heat the whole house that I'm not using.

My electric heater is a lifesaver

2. Remembering to close doors

I am a stickler for demanding the lounge door is closed when we are cosied up in the winter as we get a massive draft from our hallway and front door otherwise. Try it at your house to see what difference it makes to the temperature.

3. Drawing the curtains

Don't underestimate the difference a good pair of thermal curtains can make when keeping your room warm. Now the nights are drawing in, just make sure your curtains are drawn at sunset to keep your warm as cosy as possible.

Think about the tog of your quilt

4. Changing my duvet

I'm lucky enough to have a jazzy duvet that has two different layers that clip together so it can be changed up throughout the year to match the season. The next time I change my bed, I'll be moving onto the autumn quilt, then when winter fully hits I can clip the summer one onto it for an even thicker layer.

5. Opening the oven door

Since discovering this hack, it's one of my favourites – after cooking dinner you simply leave the door of your oven open as you've already paid for the heat so you may as well use it!

Leave your oven door open

6. Taking a hot water bottle

I've taken to filling up a hot water bottle each evening to keep me cosy in bed. I pop it under the duvet when I go and brush my teeth so it's toasty and warm for my arrival. As the season goes on, I'll plug in my electric blanket instead.

7. Snuggling under my heat blanket

For my 31st birthday, I asked for an electric heated blanket and I'm very excited to have it back out again this year. You may have heard of the trend to 'heat the human not the home' and this ties in with that. You can be content and warm under the blanket even If the rest of the house is a bit chilly.

Candles are my autumn essential

8. Lighting candles

Although having your fave candle burning away isn't actually going to keep your tootsies toasty, I do feel like creating a cosy atmosphere helps me feel a little warmer. Plus, who doesn't love an autumn candle?

