Prince Andrew faces £250k repairs at 'ageing' Royal Lodge to avoid 'serious structural damage'

Prince Andrew has been under increased pressure to vacate Royal Lodge, the £30 million royal residence he occupies with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

The father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie has reportedly been asked to leave the property by his brother, King Charles, after neglecting to pay for its £500,000 annual upkeep costs.

Photos of the property show the royal residence's paintwork peeling with black mould growing on the exterior.

WATCH: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson pressured to leave Royal Lodge

HELLO! spoke exclusively to Terry Fisher of We Buy Any Home, who weighed in on the "crumbling" property and how much the Duke of York could be facing in restoration costs.

"Royal Lodge appears to be showing visible signs of ageing, including peeling paint, mould on exterior bricks, and likely underlying damp or poor insulation. These issues point to postponed maintenance that could lead to more serious structural damage if not addressed soon," explained Terry.

The property expert explained that Royal Lodge would likely need urgent repairs including brick repointing, waterproof treatments, repainting, and even structural reinforcement if there is widespread water damage - a project that could cost Prince Andrew "upwards of £250,000" due to its need for specialised historical restoration.

Royal property wars over Royal Lodge © Shutterstock Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the home of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah The Duchess of York The Duke of York, 64, stepped down from public duties in May 2020 amid the controversy over his years of friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The royal was subsequently stripped of his royal and military titles. According to The Times, Prince Andrew signed a 73-year lease with the Crown Estate in 2003, which states he has a responsibility to "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild" the home.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Andrew lives at Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson Despite reports suggesting the Prince had failed to meet the annual upkeep requirements, he has continued to live at the royal residence Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion he has called home for two decades.

© Getty Images The royal residence is in desperate need of structural repairs Terry chimed in on why the upkeep of a period property like Royal Lodge is so vital for its preservation. "Consistent maintenance is vital to preserving the asset’s worth, especially in a historic property where deferred repairs can escalate into more costly restoration projects," he explained. "The value impact would not only stem from immediate appearance but also from any repairs needed to bring the property up to standard - issues like damp, mould, and cracks are more than cosmetic and can indicate larger, potentially expensive repairs. As wear increases, so does the risk that these issues will start to affect both interior and structural elements, potentially bringing down its real market value."

Where will Prince Andrew go if he vacates the property? © PA Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle formerly lived at Frogmore Cottage It has been suggested that Prince Andrew would move into the currently vacant Frogmore Cottage should he decide, or be forced, to leave Royal Lodge.

"Royal Lodge’s size and historical significance make it well-suited for alternative purposes, such as housing senior royals, hosting official events, or even creating a museum-style space to showcase its history and connection to the royal family," says Terry. © Chris Jackson It is not known when Prince Andrew will vacate the royal residence "The property could also be used as a retreat or guest residence for visiting dignitaries, or possibly as a venue for charitable events and community engagement projects. "Given King Charles’s dedication to efficient use of royal assets, the Crown Estate may consider options that serve the public and the royal family’s needs, reflecting the monarchy’s evolving role in a way that honours the Lodge’s heritage."